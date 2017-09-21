Expert Available on Upcoming Kurdish Referendum

Newswise — EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University’s Morgan Kaplan is an expert on Kurdish politics and is available to comment on the upcoming referendum on Sept. 25 on Kurdish independence that has caused jubilation for Kurds and deep concerns from allies and foes of the Kurdish population that ranges across multiple states in the Middle East.

Kaplan is a postdoctoral fellow at the Buffett Institute for Global Studies at Northwestern University. Previously, he was a postdoctoral research fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University. His research examines the international politics of rebellion and specializes in the national politics of Iraqi Kurdistan.

He can be reached directly at morgan.kaplan@northwestern.edu.

He has written pieces for the Washington Post on the politics of Iraqi Kurdistan. One is “5 things to know about the referendum in Iraqi Kurdistan” and the other is “The Kurdish region of Iraq is going to vote on independence. Here’s what you need to know.”

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) is expected to hold a referendum on independence on Monday, Sept. 25.

