California State University, Long Beach to Host 2021 National Conference on Undergraduate Research

Newswise — The Council on Undergraduate Research (CUR) has selected California State University, Long Beach as host of the National Conference on Undergraduate Research (NCUR) in April 2021. Each year at this three-day conference, more than 4,000 students—accompanied by their faculty mentors—present their scholarly work. Conference participants also network with peers and faculty members, as well as meet with graduate school and corporate recruiters.

Elizabeth L. Ambos, CUR’s executive officer, said: “California State University, Long Beach’s commitment to expansion of diverse undergraduate research, scholarship, and creative inquiry endeavors is reflected at every level of the institution. Its partnerships with other higher education institutions further demonstrate its dedication to the inclusion of underrepresented students in research as well as at NCUR itself.”

Stated Jane Close Conoley, president of California State University, Long Beach: “At California State University, Long Beach, we are dedicated to offering undergraduates exciting research opportunities. From our Building Infrastructure Leading to Diversity program funded by the National Institutes of Health to the Undergraduate Research Opportunity Program, students work closely with faculty on research that enhances their learning and advances knowledge. We welcome the National Conference on Undergraduate Research to campus in 2021 as an unparalleled experience for students and as a chance to showcase important scholarly work that affects our state, our nation and the world.”

Since NCUR’s inception in 1987, thousands of young scholars from across the academic spectrum and all types of postsecondary institutions have presented their work at the conference—evidence of substantial growth in exemplary research by undergraduates and faculty support of their learning. To maximize participation, NCUR’s host institutions are located in different U.S. regions. In 2018, the University of Central Oklahoma will host the event on April 4–7. In 2019, NCUR will be held at Kennesaw State University (GA) and in 2020 at Montana State University, Bozeman.

###

Council on Undergraduate Research: The Council on Undergraduate Research supports faculty development for high-quality undergraduate student-faculty collaborative research and scholarship. More than 700 institutions and more than 13,000 individuals belong to CUR. CUR believes that the best way to capture student interest and create enthusiasm for a discipline is through research in close collaboration with faculty members.

California State University, Long Beach: Founded in 1949, California State University, Long Beach is a Hispanic-serving and Asian American-serving public institution with a total enrollment of more than 38,000, an undergraduate enrollment of more than 35,000, and an overall minority enrollment of 68 percent.