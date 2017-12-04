UW-Milwaukee Earns National Military Friendly School Designation

Newswise — MILWAUKEE _ The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has received national recognition as a destination university for service members seeking education and training to pursue a civilian career.

Victory Media announced that UWM earned the Military Friendly School Designation and will be showcased in its annual “Guide to Military Friendly Schools” and upcoming editions of “G.I. Jobs,” “Military Spouse Magazine” and on militaryfriendly.com.

“Supporting veterans on our campus is a top priority,” said UWM Chancellor Mark Mone. “Our veterans are an important group in our remarkably rich student population because they bring diverse experiences, knowledge and history to UW-Milwaukee.”

Military Friendly ratings methodology, criteria and weightings were determined by Victory Media with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to the majority of colleges gives veterans a comprehensive view of which schools are striving to produce the best opportunities and conditions for our nation’s student veterans,” said Daniel Nichols, chief product officer at Victory Media. “Military Friendly helps veterans make the best use of Post-9/11 GI Bill and other federal benefits while allowing us to further our goal of assisting them in finding success in their chosen fields.”

More than 1,400 students are enrolled at UWM under the federal and Wisconsin G.I. bills, which makes UWM the leading educator of veterans in the state, said Jayne Holland, interim director of the university’s Military and Veterans Resource Center (MAVRC).

“What the military friendly designation means for UWM is that we’re committed to investing in meeting veterans’ diverse needs so they can successfully transition from the military, complete their education and move into their desired civilian careers,” Holland said.

The announcement concludes a busy November for MAVRC, which began the month with UWM’s fourth annual military ball on Nov. 3 and hosted six other events in observation of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

About Military Friendly Schools

The Military Friendly Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide, input from student veterans, and response to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Data calculations and tabulations were independently evaluated for completeness and accuracy by EY. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at militaryfriendly.com.

