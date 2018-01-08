New Law Enforcement Training Center opens at Wichita State University

Newswise — Wichita State University's School of Criminal Justice has moved into the new Law Enforcement Training Center (LETC) on WSU's Innovation Campus.

LETC also houses training for the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office and Wichita Police recruits. This move will enhance the ability of the school to work side-by-side with law enforcement on new initiatives, research, training, technical assistance and grant applications.

The 60,330-square-foot facility is the latest addition to the Innovation Campus.

The first and second floor will host offices and training classrooms for the Wichita Police Department and Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office.

The third floor will include classrooms and offices for the WSU Criminal Justice Program. This will continue WSU's mission to provide applied learning opportunities by bringing these three organizations together.

Classes in the LETC will start at the beginning of the 2018 Spring Semester on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

