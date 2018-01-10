President Ochoa Joins Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration

Newswise — SEASIDE, Ca., January 5, 2018 – CSUMB President Eduardo M. Ochoa has joined a collective effort of distinguished higher education leaders from across the nation to improve how colleges and universities address immigration-related matters affecting their campuses. The Presidentss’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration is comprised of leadership from public and private universities and university systems, liberal arts colleges and community colleges representing hundres of thousands of students, faculty and staff.

The Alliance will support adoption of best practices on campuses, and work in a unified manner to communicate the need for federal and state policies that create a welcoming environment for immigrant, undocumented, and international students.

"It's the right and the smart thing to do." California State University Chancellor, Timothy White

The founders of the Alliance, who officially launched this initiative on December 12, 2017, is comprised of presidents and chancellors from across the United States. CSU Chancellor Timothy White is a member of the founding group of presidents and one of seven members of the Alliance’s steering committee.

"What we are starting is a long-term effort to affirm the importance of immigrants and immigration, and educational opportunity, to our nation’s future and continued prosperity,” said Timothy White, Chancellor of the California State University. “It’s the right and the smart thing to do.”

The leaders of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration is dedicated to increasing public understanding of how immigration policies and practices impact our students, campuses and communities while supporting the policies that create a welcoming environment for immigrant, undocumented and international students on campus.