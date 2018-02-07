Saint Louis University Announces Record Fundraising Total

Newswise — ST. LOUIS (Feb. 7, 2018)— Saint Louis University President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D., announced today that SLU received $56.7 million in gifts from July through December 2017, the most money the University has ever raised in the first six months of a fiscal year. This six-month total also tops annual fundraising totals for all but one year in the University’s history.

“During our bicentennial year, this record-setting giving from our donors shows the commitment and dedication they have for Saint Louis University and it distinct mission,” said Pestello. “It reflects their support of the strategic direction of the University.”

The $56.7 million includes major gifts, as well as more than 7,400 gifts of less than $10,000. A majority of the gifts were given in support of academics, health and medicine, and scholarships.

In addition to gifts from alumni, donations from corporations, foundations and non-alumni are all at record levels, with six months remaining in the fiscal year.

