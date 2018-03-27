Former US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power, Other Ambassadors Highlight Indiana University’s “America’s Role in the World” Conference

On March 28 to 29, an impressive lineup for the “America’s Role in the World” conference at Indiana University Bloomington, headlined by former UN Ambassador Samantha Power.

The third annual conference is intended to provide a Midwestern forum for examining the toughest foreign policy issues facing the U.S. In all, the conference hosted by IU’s School of Global and International Studies includes five ambassadors, former White House and State Department advisors and a sitting U.S. senator, as well as conference co-conveners, former senator Dick Lugar and former congressman Lee Hamilton.

Interviews from the conference, including with Sen. Lugar and Rep. Hamilton, can be arranged. The full conference is viewable on live streaming https://broadcast.iu.edu/ in broadcast quality. Video and audio from the conference is also available on request.

Taking on an array of topics that includes Russia, U.S. engagement abroad, democracy across the world, the rise of Asia, global food security, and refugees, other panelists include:

Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House

Alyssa Ayres, senior fellow for India, Pakistan, and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations and author of "Our Time Has Come: How India is Making Its Place in the World"

Matthew Barzun, former U.S. ambassador to the United Kingdom

James F. Collins, former ambassador to the Russian Federation

Karen Freeman-Wilson, mayor of Gary, Indiana

Marie Harf, Fox News commentator and former senior advisor for strategic communications at the U.S. State Department

James Keith, former deputy assistant secretary of state for China, former U.S. ambassador to Malaysia

Maria Lipman, Russian political analyst

Yascha Mounk, Harvard University, author of "The People vs. Democracy: Why our Freedom is in Danger and How to Save It"

Eric Schwartz, president, Refugees International

Katie Simmons, associate director of research at Pew Research Center

Ronald D. Vitiello, acting deputy commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Celeste Wallander, president and CEO of the U.S.-Russia Foundation

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R) Indiana

To read more about the conference, see this news release from Indiana University or visit the conference website.

For more information, contact Chuck Carney at 812-856-3287 or ccarney@indiana.edu.