U of R Launches One-of-a-Kind Degree in Vocal Chamber Music

Released: 6-Apr-2018 5:05 PM EDT

    • Dr. Nicholle Andrews talks about the new, one-of-a-kind Master of Music in Vocal Chamber Music program, opening in September 2019 at the University of Redlands. Faculty for the program, which combines workshops with online learning, include internationally renowned Christopher Gabbitas of The King’s Singers, and award-winning faculty such as Andrews and Dr. Joseph Modica.

