Pizza Hut Museum Grand Opening Event Is April 25

Newswise — An event marking the official opening of the new Pizza Hut Museum on the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University in Wichita, Kansas, will take place at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, at the museum.

Members of the news media are invited to cover the private event, which will include remarks from dignitaries, a ribbon cutting and a celebration with pizza and refreshments. Among those making remarks will be Dan Carney, who founded the restaurant chain with his brother, Frank. Carney and others will be available for media interviews at 4 p.m., before the event begins. Parking is available at the Marcus Welcome Center.

Attending the event will be donors who contributed to the WSU Foundation's $1.2 million campaign to relocate the original Pizza Hut building to the Innovation Campus and transform it into a museum. Also invited are members of the Pizza Hut business community and company friends.

Speakers will include:

Elizabeth King, president and CEO of WSU Foundation

John Bardo, president of Wichita State University

Dan Carney, Pizza Hut co-founder

Bill Walsh, Pizza Hut franchisee

Andy Rosen, chairman, IPHFHA

Artie Starrs, president of Pizza Hut U.S.

The museum will open to the public with regular hours beginning on Monday, April 30. T-shirt giveaways and other activities are planned during the first week, while supplies last. Admission is free.

Pizza Hut Museum hours at Wichita State University

University in session: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Friday;

noon-4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday

Summer session hours: Noon-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Closed Saturday and Sundays year round

