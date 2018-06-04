Professor's invention makes playing the trumpet easier, more accessible for musicians

Hunsicker partnered with WSU's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) and WSU Ventures to create the Gapper, a flexible plastic device that helps musicians control the third valve slide on the trumpet.

"Two of the more common, but difficult, notes to tune are the low D and the C Sharp," says Hunsicker. "You have to kick the slide out at just the right time in order to hit the note properly."

Hunsicker says the ring on the third valve slide is too big for musicians with smaller hands. The gap between the finger and the ring causes a delay in moving the slide, which can result in a missed or out of tune note, or lead to a repetitive stress injury.

"That's why we call it the Gapper. It fills the gap between the finger and the ring," says Hunsicker.

Hunsicker used to address the problem by wrapping the third valve slide ring with tape, but found that the tape caused more problems down the line.

After a while the tape would start to wear off and leave a sticky residue. It also could potentially destroy the finish on the trumpet, says Hunsicker.

Hunsicker had the idea for the Gapper for over a decade, but he didn't realize he had the opportunity to create it right here on campus until Rodney Miller, the College of Fine Arts dean, challenged his faculty to think of how they could utilize WSU's GoCreate makerspace.

