Christopher T. Fan is an assistant professor of English and Asian-American studies at the University of California, Irvine and a senior editor of Hyphen magazine, an Asian-American news, culture, and politics magazine that he co-founded in 2002.

He is available to comment on the movie "Crazy Rich Asians" (release date August 15) and Asian-American representation in popular culture.

Fan earned his Ph.D. in English literature from UC Berkeley and was formerly a UC Chancellor's postdoctoral fellow in the English department at UC Riverside.

In addition to Hyphen, his work has appeared or is forthcoming in The New Inquiry, Public Books, American Quarterly, the Journal of Asian American Studies, the the Journal of Transnational American Studies, and Post45.

Fan is currently working on a book, tentatively titled Principles of Selection, about post-1965 Asian-American fiction (especially science fiction), which explores Asian-American identities and job concentrations in the de-industrialized United States.

Contact: chris.fan@uci.edu