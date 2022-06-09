Newswise — In a special Food as Medicine issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology, Co-Editors-in-Chief Jasmohan S. Bajaj, MD, MS, FACG, and Millie D. Long, MD, MPH, FACG, have selected clinical studies, analyses, and reviews that aim to acknowledge the role of diet in disease management and prevention.

“The theme of our ‘Food as Medicine’ special issue is multidisciplinary, representing a true intersection between health care disciplines such as gastroenterology, nutrition, and complementary medicine, while avoiding the pitfalls of ‘pseudoscience’ that often plague this field,” the editors write. Featured topics include complications of alcohol, food insecurity, pediatric IBD, disorders of gut-brain interaction, and food-based interventions.

Pickle Juice Intervention for Cirrhotic Cramps Reduction: The PICCLES Randomized Controlled Trial

Tapper, et al.

Muscle cramps are a frequent symptom experienced by cirrhosis patients. In this RCT, authors found that small doses of consumed pickle juice reduced symptoms and the severity of muscle cramps among patients with cirrhosis.

Suddenly Steakless: A Gastroenterologist’s Guide to Managing Alpha-gal Allergy

McGill, et al.

In this article, authors describe how to diagnose and manage alpha-gal allergy, which can manifest in GI symptoms in response to mammalian products.

Digestive Health in Sexual and Gender Minority Populations

Vélez, et al.

In this review, authors discuss the multitude of factors that can influence health outcomes in sexual and gender minority populations. Increased exposure to the challenges facing SGM patients can better position the GI field to provide the best care possible.

