Newswise — As the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2022 kicks off this weekend, many experts will be presenting late-breaking science that features the most highly anticipated breakthroughs of the year. As they present, we have an expert in vascular medicine from University of Michigan Health who is available to comment on several findings:

Geoffrey D. Barnes, M.D. – cardiologist at the University of Michigan Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, associate professor of internal medicine at U-M Medical School

Dr. Barnes is a cardiologist who specializes in vascular medicine. His health services research interests focus on safe and effective delivery of anticoagulation care, particularly with patients with atrial fibrillation and venous thromboembolism. He also is a national leader in the care of patients with peripheral artery disease with a focus on improving medical management. He is program director of the Michigan Anticoagulation Quality Improvement Initiative, a Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan sponsored collaborative QI consortium.

Barnes is available to speak about: