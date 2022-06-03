Newswise — Washington D.C. – Leading food safety and nutrition scientists are meeting online June 21-23 for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences’ (IAFNS) Second Annual Meeting and Science Symposium. While in-person registration is full, online participation is welcomed for what promises to be an exciting scientific event.

This year’s meeting will feature sessions on the role of emerging consumption patterns in food safety, front-of-pack nutrition labels, and a panel on ensuring science is well reflected in journalism.

We are pleased to announce the following keynote speaker:

Keynote:

‘Current Direction and Challenges Facing FDA/CFSAN’

Dr. Susan Mayne, Director of FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition

Wednesday, June 22nd, 1:30 pm-2:30 pm ET

See full meeting information here.

The conference will start with an opening reception the evening of June 21 featuring Lisa Gable, Former Executive Director of the food allergy group FARE, and Wall Street Journal best-selling author and former US Diplomat.

Sessions on June 22 will focus on food safety concerns as consumers adopt e-commerce and delivery, and how dietary guidelines might evolve to reflect advances in personalized nutrition—among others. Speakers and panelists will include diverse perspectives from retailers, restaurants, university researchers, and the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

IAFNS will host an evening reception on connecting food and agriculture featuring a dialogue with the National Coalition for Food and Agriculture Research (NC-FAR) and Association of Public & Land-Grant Universities (APLU).

Thursday June 23 sessions will focus on front-of-pack nutrition labeling and health literacy, and sustainability, climate and food safety. Experts here will include The World Bank, Foundation for Food and Agriculture, and government officials. There will also be a focused session on the “performance triad” – sleep, diet and exercise. Finally, a dialogue on how science news is made features Risk Policy Report’s Managing Editor Maria Hegstad, Dr. Kristin Lewis from AAAS Center for Public Engagement with Science and Technology , and a panel of expert commenters.

Register today for online attendance for what promises to be an exciting scientific program with important dialogue and viewpoitns from diverse perspectives for those curious about science in the food and beverage sector. For more information and to register now for this online, informative event, please see the link below:

Register here.

The meeting is being organized by the Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS), a 501(c)(3) science-focused nonprofit uniquely positioned to mobilize government, industry, and academia to drive, fund and lead actionable research. IAFNS elevates food safety and nutrition sciences to advance public health. The organization was founded on the belief that collaboration and the inclusion of diverse perspectives is crucial to credible science that benefits the entire food and beverage ecosystem. iafns.org

Register today!