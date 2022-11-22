Newswise — Deborah Cohen, an associate professor in the Department of Clinical and Preventive Nutrition Sciences at the Rutgers School of Health Professions, is available for interviews about strategies to avoid overeating on Thanksgiving and throughout the rest of the holiday season.

“There are many reasons people overeat during the holidays. People typically eat more in social situations, and food is often the focus of holiday celebrations. Buffet and family-style meals with unlimited food available also increase the temptation.”

“People commonly avoid eating before holiday meals but showing up hungry increases the risk of over-eating.”

“Be cognizant of the portions you put on your plate. Take smaller portions and eat slowly. It takes a minimum of 20 minutes for your stomach to signal your brain that you’re full. Fill your plate up with vegetables and try to limit the creamy, fried, fatty foods. Try not to consume calories from beverages. Drink water and limit alcoholic beverages. Choose only one dessert instead of trying all of them.”

