Newswise — Bethesda, MD (September 7, 2022) – The September issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology highlights new clinical science, including a potential therapy to improve IBS-C symptoms, reintroduction of infliximab for Crohn’s disease, and population-based data to examine incidence and mortality of certain GI and hepatology diseases. This issue also includes articles on hepatocellular carcinoma risk stratification in patients with chronic hepatitis B, eosinophilic esophagitis, IBD, CRC screening, breath testing for intestinal overgrowth, drug-induced liver injury, and more.

Several articles are highlighted below

Transcutaneous Electrical Acustimulation Improves Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation by Accelerating Colon Transit and Reducing Rectal Sensation via Autonomic Mechanisms

Huang, et al.

This study from China evaluated the effectiveness of transcutaneous electrical stimulation at acupuncture points in improving symptoms in patients with irritable bowel syndrome with predominant constipation. They found that the treatment improved constipation and symptoms of IBS by accelerating colon transit and reducing rectal sensation, whereas transcutaneous electrical stimulation to non-acupuncture points did not achieve this same result.

Comparative Performance of 14 HCC Prediction Models in Chronic Hepatitis B: A Dynamic Validation at Serial On-Treatment Timepoints

Wu, et al.

In this study, authors compared 14 risk prediction models for hepatocellular carcinoma risk stratification among patients with chronic hepatitis B. They observed on-treatment values at different points in time and compared this with a treatment-naive cohort with long-term regular follow-up, which is helpful for clinicians to counsel patients undergoing antiviral treatment of HCC risk.

Early-Onset Colorectal Cancer Incidence, Staging, and Mortality in Canada: Implications for Population-Based Screening

O’Sullivan, et al.

An analysis of early-onset CRC incidence in Canada found that there was an increase among both men and women from 2000-2018. Regarding site-specific mortality, authors found that among both men and women, there was a significant decrease in colon cancer mortality, but a significant increase in rectal cancer mortality.

Efficacy and Safety of Infliximab Retreatment in Crohn's Disease: A Multicentre, Prospective, Observational Cohort (REGAIN) Study from the GETAID

Boschetti, et al.

This study evaluated the efficacy and safety of infliximab reintroduction in Crohn’s disease after discontinuation due to loss of response or intolerance. The authors found that, “IFX retreatment was safe and effective in one-third of the patients with CD, regardless the reason of prior discontinuation. Early detection of anti-drug antibodies can predict subsequent IFX reintroduction failure and infusion reactions.”

Racial Disparities in Associations of Alcohol Consumption With Liver Disease Mortality in a Predominantly Low-Income Population: A Report From the Southern Community Cohort Study

Fan, et al.

Visual Abstract: https://images.journals.lww.com/ajg/Original.00000434-202209000-00029.FU1.jpeg

