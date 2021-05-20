Harrisburg University of Science and Technology
Harrisburg, PA USA

Harrisburg University launches first North American Esports journal

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology pleased to announce a new journal for Esports, the Annals of Esports Research (AER). AER is the first North American Esports journal and is an international, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to...
20-May-2021 9:30 AM EDT

Study suggests COVID-19 pandemic may have led to increased legal cannabis use in at-risk communities

The aim of the current study is to examine whether communities reporting an increased risk for developing mental health issues showed differential patterns of legal cannabis use as the pandemic began. A secondary goal is to examine the feasibility...
22-Feb-2021 9:35 AM EST

Harrisburg University Announces Successful Bond Sale for New Health Sciences Center

Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is pleased to announce the successful sale of $100 million in University Revenue Bonds for the construction of its new health science and advanced manufacturing educational facility located in center...
13-Jan-2021 11:25 AM EST

Just A Taste: The Great Pennsylvania Cooking Show

Harrisburg University Presents will host a live virtual cooking show featuring four renowned Pennsylvania chefs and celebrity chef, Roy Choi, to benefit hospitality employees across the state adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 p.m. on...
5-Jan-2021 11:10 AM EST

Harrisburg University Launches Esports Research Center

HU is the 2019-2020 Collegiate National Overwatch Champions as well as the 2019 & 2020 Best College Esports Program (Tempest Awards). Now HU has launched an esports research center.
18-Dec-2020 10:35 AM EST

Harrisburg University Esports Team gets the Hollywood treatment

A documentary airing on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play focuses on Harrisburg University championships in esports.
21-Sep-2020 11:05 AM EDT

HU Esports team advances to National Championship

Harrisburg University's varsity Esports Team, The STORM, goes for back-to-back national championships. Despite COVID-19 and practicing apart, team has emerged stronger.
14-Jul-2020 2:20 PM EDT

HU Launches “HU Stories: Facing the 2020 Pandemic Together”

To record how this experience has impacted Harrisburg University students, faculty, alumni, staff, business partners, donors and other members of the HU family in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and across the globe, Harrisburg University is launching the...
12-May-2020 8:35 AM EDT


Quantum Supremacy: What it means to the consumer.

23-Oct-2019 12:05 PM EDT

"Big Bang" Impact on Education

22-Apr-2019 9:00 AM EDT

Youtube feed not yet configured. Is this your Newswise member page? Contact member@newswise.com to configure this module.

About

Accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, Harrisburg University is a private non-profit university offering bachelor and graduate degree programs in science, technology, and math fields to a diverse student body. For more information on the University’s affordable demand-driven undergraduate and graduate programs, call 717.901.5146 or email, [email protected]

