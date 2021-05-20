Our News on Newswise
Harrisburg University launches first North American Esports journal
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology pleased to announce a new journal for Esports, the Annals of Esports Research (AER). AER is the first North American Esports journal and is an international, peer-reviewed journal dedicated to...
Study suggests COVID-19 pandemic may have led to increased legal cannabis use in at-risk communities
The aim of the current study is to examine whether communities reporting an increased risk for developing mental health issues showed differential patterns of legal cannabis use as the pandemic began. A secondary goal is to examine the feasibility...
Harrisburg University Announces Successful Bond Sale for New Health Sciences Center
Harrisburg University of Science and Technology is pleased to announce the successful sale of $100 million in University Revenue Bonds for the construction of its new health science and advanced manufacturing educational facility located in center...
Just A Taste: The Great Pennsylvania Cooking Show
Harrisburg University Presents will host a live virtual cooking show featuring four renowned Pennsylvania chefs and celebrity chef, Roy Choi, to benefit hospitality employees across the state adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic at 7 p.m. on...
Harrisburg University Launches Esports Research Center
HU is the 2019-2020 Collegiate National Overwatch Champions as well as the 2019 & 2020 Best College Esports Program (Tempest Awards). Now HU has launched an esports research center.
Harrisburg University Esports Team gets the Hollywood treatment
A documentary airing on Amazon Prime, Apple TV and Google Play focuses on Harrisburg University championships in esports.
HU Esports team advances to National Championship
Harrisburg University's varsity Esports Team, The STORM, goes for back-to-back national championships. Despite COVID-19 and practicing apart, team has emerged stronger.
HU Launches “HU Stories: Facing the 2020 Pandemic Together”
To record how this experience has impacted Harrisburg University students, faculty, alumni, staff, business partners, donors and other members of the HU family in Harrisburg, Philadelphia and across the globe, Harrisburg University is launching the...
