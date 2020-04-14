No Clipping

The 11th edition of Present Knowledge in Nutrition, the latest update of ILSI's major nutrition reference source will be useful to dieticians, librarians, medical nutritionists and others in the nutrition field. 03-Aug-2020 08:10:25 AM EDT

There is currently much interest in the gastrointestinal microbiota and its modulation as it relates to implications for host health. A notable aspect is the bidirectional communication between the gut microbiota and brain, referred to as the gut-brain-axis. Nutritional interventions have powerful effects on the gut microbiota but another significant and often overlooked factor is the influence of physical activity. 19-Aug-2020 11:10:35 AM EDT

Research on the relationship between the gut microbiome and diet can provide insights into diseases like depression and other health conditions. 26-Feb-2021 08:45:00 AM EST

Replacing sodium chloride (NaCl) in food with potassium chloride (KCl) could be one tool to help the country reduce sodium intake in line with federal recommendations. 23-Mar-2021 10:45:07 AM EDT

The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) today is opening a free online portal for the public to submit ideas on science projects related to nutrition and food safety. 11-May-2021 09:00:32 AM EDT

By bringing together scientists from industry, academia, and government, the ILSI North America model ensures that nutrition science questions of importance to all sectors are addressed. For example, academic scientists exchange with industry to learn about practical implementation of findings, and government scientists point to the data required to ensure sound policy. Together, these individuals identify research gaps that, when addressed, have the potential to affect the health of the public from bench to consumer product.

Discoveries related to gut microbiota have exploded over the past 10 years. Although the field holds great promise for understanding more about human physiology, this excitement must be tempered by the fact that there do not yet exist best practices for gut microbiome research and methodologies vary from lab to lab. We are at the stage of detecting changes without being able to definitively state the cause or consequence, and in turn, the degree to which any findings can be linked to a measurable health effect.

Two facts are indisputable: intake of added sugars is excessive, and humans have an innate liking for sweet. For some individuals, cutting back on sugars will suffice; for others, such as people with diabetes, careful attention to intake of sugars is imperative. Low-calorie sweeteners are the only tool currently available that provide a sweet taste without added sugars. As a result, it is important to continue to build scientific clarity around the health effects of low-calorie sweetener intake with a critical eye to the quality of the science conducted.