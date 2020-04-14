Senior Program Manager with IAFNS managing the programs of several Nutrition Science Committees and developing new concepts into larger scale programs. Nearly 20 years of experience in addressing emerging nutrition issues and application of evidence to policy development. Passionate about engaging stakeholders with diverse perspectives to facilitate dialogue and address issues of common concern to improve health. Previously served as Study Director for the Review of Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Food Packages at the National Academies’ Food and Nutrition Board. Registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) with a Master of Science degree in nutrition.
New paper explores links among the diet, gut microbiota and health status.
10-Jun-2021 01:35:10 PM EDT
Review of over 100 studies finds mostly correct usage but some slips in interpretation
26-May-2021 09:05:28 AM EDT
The Institute for the Advancement of Food and Nutrition Sciences (IAFNS) today is opening a free online portal for the public to submit ideas on science projects related to nutrition and food safety.
11-May-2021 09:00:32 AM EDT
Replacing sodium chloride (NaCl) in food with potassium chloride (KCl) could be one tool to help the country reduce sodium intake in line with federal recommendations.
23-Mar-2021 10:45:07 AM EDT
Research on the relationship between the gut microbiome and diet can provide insights into diseases like depression and other health conditions.
26-Feb-2021 08:45:00 AM EST
What are some of the critical determinants of a healthy and independent lifestyle for older adults?
25-Feb-2021 11:05:43 AM EST
08-Dec-2020 10:50:36 AM EST
The 12th Annual Vahouny Fiber Symposium will cover immune system, cognitive and GI tract issues at the forefront of international food-fiber research.
19-Nov-2020 10:25:49 AM EST
ILSI North America hosts Dr. Jaeyun Sung of the Mayo Clinic to discuss with participants the development of a gut microbiome-based health index.
13-Nov-2020 09:25:43 AM EST
13-Nov-2020 09:00:23 AM EST
10-Nov-2020 09:00:55 AM EST
There is currently much interest in the gastrointestinal microbiota and its modulation as it relates to implications for host health. A notable aspect is the bidirectional communication between the gut microbiota and brain, referred to as the gut-brain-axis. Nutritional interventions have powerful effects on the gut microbiota but another significant and often overlooked factor is the influence of physical activity.
19-Aug-2020 11:10:35 AM EDT
The 11th edition of Present Knowledge in Nutrition, the latest update of ILSI's major nutrition reference source will be useful to dieticians, librarians, medical nutritionists and others in the nutrition field.
03-Aug-2020 08:10:25 AM EDT
Global ILSI organized a science webinar with experts from the U.K. on nutrition and immunity.
12-May-2020 02:55:05 PM EDT
New science on patients will allow registered dietitian nutritionists to enhance care.
14-Apr-2020 09:25:51 AM EDT
By bringing together scientists from industry, academia, and government, the ILSI North America model ensures that nutrition science questions of importance to all sectors are addressed. For example, academic scientists exchange with industry to learn about practical implementation of findings, and government scientists point to the data required to ensure sound policy. Together, these individuals identify research gaps that, when addressed, have the potential to affect the health of the public from bench to consumer product.
Discoveries related to gut microbiota have exploded over the past 10 years. Although the field holds great promise for understanding more about human physiology, this excitement must be tempered by the fact that there do not yet exist best practices for gut microbiome research and methodologies vary from lab to lab. We are at the stage of detecting changes without being able to definitively state the cause or consequence, and in turn, the degree to which any findings can be linked to a measurable health effect.
Two facts are indisputable: intake of added sugars is excessive, and humans have an innate liking for sweet. For some individuals, cutting back on sugars will suffice; for others, such as people with diabetes, careful attention to intake of sugars is imperative. Low-calorie sweeteners are the only tool currently available that provide a sweet taste without added sugars. As a result, it is important to continue to build scientific clarity around the health effects of low-calorie sweetener intake with a critical eye to the quality of the science conducted.
The field of sodium and health is extremely polarizing. It is important to identify solutions through cross-stakeholder dialogue. This means bringing together public health experts, food industry scientists, and government representatives, all who have an interest in optimizing sodium intake of the public. ILSI North America provides a neutral space for perspective-sharing around the latest scientific developments related to sodium intake and health.