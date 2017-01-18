Newswise — Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, ’83, honored Buffalo State President Katherine Conway-Turner earlier this week with a proclamation declaring that January 16, 2017, was “Dr. Katherine Conway-Turner Day” in the City of Buffalo.

Brown read the proclamation before Conway-Turner’s keynote address at the New Hope Baptist Church 27th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast on Monday at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.

“Whereas it is a tradition of this city and this nation to pay tribute to those individuals whose dedication and contributions to their communities provide hope and opportunity for future generations,” Mayor Brown’s proclamation states before highlighting Conway-Turner’s work as an educator, scholar, administrator, and humanitarian.

Conway-Turner’s commitment to social justice and service was echoed in her keynote address on Monday, calling on those in attendance to “seek opportunities to support progressive chances for all members of our society.”



“I ask you to light the way for opportunity, justice, and equality for all,” Conway-Turner said. “I ask you to stay on the path that Dr. Martin Luther King and many other known and unknown women and men have walked so that we can move forward our dedication and commitment to a civil, just, peaceful, equal, and successful world.”

Read Dr. Conway-Turner's full keynote address.

The scholarship breakfast was also covered by WBFO reporter Eileen Buckley.