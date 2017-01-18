Newswise — Temple University announced today that its School of Media and Communication is being renamed the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication, in tribute to broadcasting pioneer Lew Klein. The naming honors Klein’s magnificent career in television and his more than six decades of teaching service to Temple University, and recognizes a historic, multimillion-dollar gift to the school from Lew and Janet Klein.

The Kleins’ gift is supported by two additional seven-figure contributions from Temple University trustee and school alumnus Steve Charles, ’80, and trustee H.F. “Gerry” Lenfest and his wife, Marguerite.

“Over many decades, Lew Klein has left an indelible imprint on the lives of countless Temple students who have gone on to build successful careers in media, communication and related fields,” said President Richard M. Englert. “It’s only fitting that we recognize Lew in an equally indelible way: through the naming of the Klein College of Media and Communication in honor of the legacy he has built in Philadelphia and across the nation.”

Lew Klein began teaching television courses at Temple University in 1952, while working as an executive at WFIL-TV (now WPVI) in Philadelphia. In the ensuing 65 years, he helped launch the careers of hundreds of successful television professionals, including NBC anchor Matt Lauer, CBS Evening News Executive Producer Steve Capus, ’86, comedian Bob Saget, ’78, and the late host and producer Dick Clark. He is known for serving as executive producer for the landmark program “American Bandstand” and for producing legendary local programs such as “Sally Starr” and “Captain Noah and His Magical Ark.” Klein was program director for Channel 6 in Philadelphia when it launched its “Action News” format in 1970, a format that propelled the station to dominance and was adopted by stations across America.

“We are grateful for the philanthropic leadership of the Kleins, Lenfests and Steve Charles, all great champions of Temple’s historic mission of providing access to an excellent education,” said Board of Trustees Chairman Patrick J. O’Connor. “We are confident that Klein College will live up to the pioneering, innovative media professional for whom it is named.”

Klein also produced Philadelphia Phillies telecasts for 15 years, and lured former Phillies players Richie Ashburn, Bill White and Tim McCarver into successful sportscasting careers. At one point, Klein was a principal partner and president of Gateway Communications, which owned four television stations in the East.

All through the years of building that stellar career, Klein continued to teach as a part-time adjunct professor at Temple.

“Lew is the rare benefactor whose service to our school extends beyond his generous financial support to include decades of teaching and mentoring, both of Temple students and of working professionals,” said Dean David Boardman. “Naming the school to recognize all of his contributions is our honor.”

Klein is also known as a co-founder of the National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE), where he is today receiving a lifetime achievement award for contributions to the television industry. He is also president and co-founder the NATPE Educational Foundation.

Klein said he was “so proud and thankful” to be honored in such a profound fashion by Temple, which previously had named the Lew Klein Hall in the Temple Performing Arts Center for him.

“Thinking about the thousands of communications scholars who will graduate in future years, I am very optimistic about their success,” he said. “They will be coming from one of the finest and most prestigious schools in the nation.

“I have been blessed with other examples of appreciation and recognition at Temple, and this is the culmination of them all.”

In 2000, Gerry and Marguerite Lenfest, Klein’s long-time friends and colleagues, established the Lew Klein Alumni in the Media Awards Ceremony fund. The proceeds from this fund as well as income from the event support annual scholarships for students in the school.

“Lew’s name has always been synonymous with professional excellence, and students of Klein College have a model to aspire to in their careers,” Gerry Lenfest said. “Personally, I have a dear friend in Lew and couldn’t be more excited for him.”

Charles, who recently endowed the Steve Charles Chair in Media, Cities and Solutions at the school, said he was also proud to support Klein’s service to the school and Dean Boardman’s leadership.

"I am honored to support the naming of the school for Lew Klein, who has positively impacted the careers of thousands of students through his expert and insightful teaching and mentoring at Temple,” Charles said. “I hope these gifts will inspire others to pay tribute to Lew and enable the school to achieve David Boardman's vision for the future of media and communication.”

A formal dedication ceremony is planned for spring 2017, as part of a list of events marking the school’s 50th anniversary celebration.

Temple’s School of Media and Communication – soon to be the Klein College – is one of the world’s largest and most comprehensive schools of its kind, with more than 3,000 students and 250 full- and part-time faculty. It includes departments of Journalism, Advertising, Strategic Communication, and Media Studies and Production, and offers a variety of undergraduate majors and graduate programs.

