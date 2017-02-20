Newswise — St. Mary’s City, MD) January 23, 2017 — Innovative application of high impact educational practices at St. Mary’s College earned the school recognition among the nation’s Colleges of Distinction.

Schools must demonstrate results across the Four Distinctions—Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community, and Successful Outcomes. Each school is evaluated on key indicators including student engagement, student empowerment, and curricular innovation. Colleges that have distinguished themselves in each of the Four Distinctions and that have demonstrated dedication to enriching student outcomes through innovative learning opportunities are then invited to join Colleges of Distinction.

More than 50 percent of St. Mary’s College students earn college credit and valuable life experience while participating in study abroad programs in 10 different countries, as well as through intensive internships within the United States and across the world, and annually performing more than 9,000 hours of volunteer work in the local community.

The annual process to select the nation’s Colleges of Distinction also includes a review of each institution’s experience for first-year students, as well as its general education program, strategic plan, and alumni success and satisfaction measures.

To learn more about St. Mary’s College of Maryland visit www.smcm.edu

