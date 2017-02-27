President Donald Trump’s recent meeting with manufacturing CEOs has highlighted the view that automation isn’t stealing jobs. In fact, job openings in manufacturing are plentiful, but there are too few skilled American workers to fill them.



Dr. Malcolm Green of the Ira A Fulton Schools of Engineering at Arizona State University, the largest academic research engineering program in the United States, is available to discuss tech trends in manufacturing and worker education. Some of the topics Green can address are:



• What new technologies are transforming industrial production?

• What skills are employers in the manufacturing sector seeking?

• How can universities help meet rapidly changing technological demands in manufacturing?

Malcolm Green is Associate Director for Corporate Engagement for ASU’s Ira A Fulton Schools of Engineering, the largest engineering program in the United States. He is director of ASU’s Manufacturing Research and Innovation Hub, the largest additive research facility in the Southwest, and Executive Director for the Arizona Manufacturing Partnership.

Please contact Dr. Green directly at mkgreen2@asu.edu.

