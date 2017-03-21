Newswise — Juan Gabriel Moreno, president and founder of the highly acclaimed JGMA (Juan Gabriel Moreno Architects), has been named to the Board of Directors of Loyola University Health System (LUHS).

“We are honored to have Mr. Moreno join our board and look forward to working with him in our mission of providing people-centered care,” said Larry M. Goldberg, president & CEO, LUHS.

The Board of Directors is the governing body of LUHS, a quaternary care system with a 61-acre Loyola University Medical Center campus in Maywood, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital in Melrose Park and convenient primary and specialty care locations throughout Cook, Will and DuPage counties.

Since opening in 2010, JGMA has received numerous awards, including the Chicago chapter of the American Institute of Architects’ Distinguished Building, Interior Architecture and Divine Detail awards. Mr. Moreno’s portfolio consists of a diverse set of public and private work spanning typologies in education, government, research, commercial, urban planning, product design and graphic design.

In addition to making noteworthy advances in the field of architecture, Mr. Moreno also serves causes that exemplify his dedication to community and social justice. He has been recognized both locally and internationally. In 2015 he was selected as a fellow of Leadership Greater Chicago and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel appointed him to the Commission on Chicago Landmarks.

Mr. Moreno was born in Bogota, Colombia and was recognized as one of the “100 Colombianos” for 2013. He earned a degree in architecture from California State Polytechnic University, Pomona.

