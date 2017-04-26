 
Legendary IT Icon and Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy on Entreprenuership

    • Newswise — What is entrepreneurship all about? Converting an idea into jobs and wealth? Deferred gratification? Trust in a team and value system?

    In the above video, Darden Dean Scott C. Beardsley interviews renowned entrepreneur Narayana Murthy, founder and former CEO of Infosys. They discuss entrepreneurship, what needs to happen next to transform India’s economy, and the responsibility of corporations to embrace the opportunities new technology presents — and to be sure society does not suffer as a result.

    Murthy spoke at Darden the day before he formally received the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Global Innovation, awarded by the University of Virginia in partnership with the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello, and hosted by the Darden School of Business.

     

    Please see original story here.

    About the Faculty

    SCOTT C. BEARDSLEY

    Dean and Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration

    Scott C. Beardsley is the ninth dean of the University of Virginia Darden School of Business. He joined the Darden School as dean and Charles C. Abbott Professor of Business Administration 1 August 2015 after 26 years at McKinsey & Company, during which he held numerous senior roles including as an elected member of McKinsey’s global board of directors. He was based in the firm’s Brussels, Belgium, office for 24 years. Beardsley was drawn to the Darden School’s global focus, its unparalleled education experience, and the University of Virginia’s Jeffersonian tradition of excellence. A frequent author, speaker and media commentator, he has presented at venues such as the World Economic Forum at Davos.

    Beardsley holds an executive doctorate in higher education management from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Sloan School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from Tufts University. He has also served on a number of boards, including eight years as chair of the board of directors of the American Chamber of Commerce in Belgium. He is a citizen of France and the United States and is bilingual in English and French. He resides in Charlottesville, Virginia, on the Lawn at the center of the University of Virginia’s Academical Village, a UNESCO World Heritage site. He and his wife, Claire Dufournet of Annecy, France, have three sons.

    B.S., Electrical Engineering, Tufts University; MBA, MIT Sloan School of Management; Ed.D., Higher Education Management, University of Pennsylvania

    READ FULL BIO
     
     
    About the University of Virginia Darden School of Business

    The University of Virginia Darden School of Business delivers the world’s best business education experience to prepare entrepreneurial, global and responsible leaders through its MBA, Ph.D. and Executive Education programs. Darden’s top-ranked faculty is renowned for teaching excellence and advances practical business knowledge through research. Darden was established in 1955 at the University of Virginia, a top public university founded by Thomas Jefferson in 1819 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

