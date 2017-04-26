Newswise — What is entrepreneurship all about? Converting an idea into jobs and wealth? Deferred gratification? Trust in a team and value system?

In the above video, Darden Dean Scott C. Beardsley interviews renowned entrepreneur Narayana Murthy, founder and former CEO of Infosys. They discuss entrepreneurship, what needs to happen next to transform India’s economy, and the responsibility of corporations to embrace the opportunities new technology presents — and to be sure society does not suffer as a result.

Murthy spoke at Darden the day before he formally received the 2017 Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal in Global Innovation, awarded by the University of Virginia in partnership with the Thomas Jefferson Foundation at Monticello, and hosted by the Darden School of Business.

