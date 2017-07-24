Hackensack Meridian Health Announces New Leader for Human Resources



The state’s most comprehensive health care network names leader of Fortune 500 companies in major role to continue growth and enhance work environment



July 20, 2017 - Edison, NJ - Hackensack Meridian Health, the state’s most integrated health care network, announced that David Works, a nationally recognized senior executive who worked at McKinsey & Company and played vital roles at Sears and other major organizations, was named acting chief human resources officer effective immediately.

David’s leadership helped transform large, complex companies and will prove instrumental as the network continues to integrate and expand its presence at state and national levels. David’s efforts will play a major role in the network’s extraordinary strategies to become one of the best places to work – anywhere.

A former U.S. Navy officer, Works was most recently at Windstream, a Fortune 500 Telecommunications provider. He served as president of Windstream’s Enterprise Business Unit from 2015-2016, a $2 billion enterprise that supplied a full array of telecommunication services to large and middle market companies.

Prior to this role, he served as chief human resources officer for Windstream from 2012-2014 where he was responsible for the company’s human capital strategy, talent acquisition and management, culture, employee and labor relations, compensation and benefits. He was appointed to the position in February 2012.

Works previously served as the chief human resources officer for Sears Holdings in Chicago. Prior to joining Sears, Works was a partner at ghSMART, which specializes in the assessment and coaching of executives at Fortune 500 companies. He also held positions with McKinsey & Company and Motorola.

David spent the first seven years of his career as an officer in the U.S. Navy, where he served on a fast-attack nuclear submarine. Works holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut. He has bachelor’s degrees in finance and mechanical engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

#####

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children's hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, more than 120 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey as ranked by U.S. News and World Report, consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children's hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###