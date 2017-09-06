Dream Act, Immigration Law Experts Available for Comment about DACA

Two University of Arkansas immigration-law experts are available to comment on the Trump administration’s decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which protects hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants from deportation.

Law professor Christina Pollard directs the Immigration Law Clinic at the University of Arkansas School of Law. She previously served as director of the immigration law clinic at University of Idaho College of Law, and from 2007 until 2013, Pollard built and led the immigration law clinic at Oklahoma City University School of Law, where she taught the substantive immigration law course. Her scholarship focuses on the fields of immigration and human rights, especially on issues affecting battered immigrants.

Bill Schwab is a University Professor of sociology in the J. William Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. He is the author of a 2013 book on the Dream Act titled Right to Dream: Immigration Reform and America’s Future. In his book, Schwab explains the legal issues surrounding the education of immigrant children, how immigration has shaped the nation, and the benefits of bringing undocumented youth out of the shadows and into society.

-30-