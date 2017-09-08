Cedars-Sinai Appoints Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, as Vice Dean, Research and Education

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (Sept. 8, 2017) ─ Cedars-Sinai has appointed Ravi Thadhani, MD, MPH, as Vice Dean, Research and Education. He is a highly accomplished investigator, scholar educator and leading clinician who brings his considerable leadership skills to enrich the academic enterprise.

Thadhani is currently professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the Division of Nephrology at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He also is executive director of the Clinical Trials Office at Partners Healthcare in Boston. At Partners Healthcare, he streamlined the initiation and implementation of industry-sponsored trials at five member hospitals and worked to build an efficient infrastructure for industry partnerships and to engage patients in clinical research.

Thadhani has demonstrated remarkable scholarly creativity, coupled with outstanding mentoring of trainees and junior faculty. He is an internationally renowned clinical and translational leader in nephrology, heading a highly productive research laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital, with more than 250 publications in the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association, the Lancet and other top-tier scientific journals. As a world-renowned expert on Vitamin D metabolism, kidney dialysis and preeclampsia, he has been principal investigator or co-principal investigator for more than 30 grants, many funded by the National Institutes of Health.

Thadhani has supervised more than two dozen postdoctoral fellows, many of whom now hold tenured faculty positions in departments of medicine at prestigious U.S. institutions. He has led significant diversity initiatives and has advanced women and underrepresented minorities in career development and academic medicine pathways.

Thadhani has received prestigious awards, including the Harvard Medical School Harold Amos Faculty Diversity Award; the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health Alumni Award of Merit; the Shaul Massry Distinguished Lecture Award from the National Kidney Foundation; and the Robert W. Schrier Endowed Lectureship from the American Society of Nephrology. As a reflection of his highest peer recognition, he is an elected member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation and the Association of American Physicians.

Raised on Guam, he is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame (Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude), received his doctor of medicine degree in 1991 from the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine and completed his postdoctoral training at Massachusetts General Hospital. He received his master of public health in epidemiology degree from the Harvard School of Public Health in 1997.

