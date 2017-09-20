Exclusive Analysis: College Student Voting Increased in 2016

Newswise — Medford/Somerville, MA – College and university students voted at a higher rate in 2016 than in 2012, according to a study from Tufts University’s Tisch College, which today released an analysis of the voting patterns of millions of students. In the wake of the most divisive national election in recent history, and at a time of vigorous debates on campuses about free speech and activism, this first-of-its-kind study sheds light on the political engagement of nearly 10 million students on over 1,000 campuses in all 50 states.

Overall college-student turnout increased by more than three percentage points—from 45.1% to 48.3%—from 2012 to 2016. Compared to the general U.S. population of 18 to 24-year-olds, college-student turnout was somewhat higher in both 2012 and 2016 and increased slightly more between elections. The National Study of Learning, Voting, and Engagement (NSLVE) at Tufts’ Jonathan M. Tisch College of Civic Life examines the de-identified voting records of nearly half of all degree-seeking college students in the country and is demographically similar to the overall population enrolled in higher education.

Major research findings include:

“College and university students can shape our politics, our policies, and our nation’s future, and voting is one important way they engage. While we are encouraged by the increase in voting rates on many campuses in 2016, students still lag behind other groups, and we continue to see disparities across geography, age, gender, fields of study, and particularly race and ethnicity,” says Nancy Thomas, Director of the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education (IDHE) at Tufts University’s Tisch College, which runs the NSLVE study. “Colleges and universities carry the potential and the responsibility to create environments that encourage civic and political engagement and cultivate in students the knowledge, skills, and commitment they need for lifelong participation in our shared democracy.”

In the coming months, the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education will be using NSLVE data to examine important factors in campus political learning and voting, including changes to election laws, technical barriers to voting, campus climate and student activism, gender, racial and socioeconomic diversity, and campaign outreach, issues, and messaging.

