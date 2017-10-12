Experts Available on Trump's ACA Executive Order

EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University professors Craig Garthwaite, Amanda Starc and Joel Shalowitz can offer perspectives on the effects of President Donald Trump’s executive order on the health care market.

These experts from the Kellogg School of Management can explain why Trump’s executive order won't decrease health care costs or provide additional benefits to Americans.

Craig Garthwaite is co-director of the Health Enterprise Management Program at Kellogg. His recent work focuses on the private sector effects of the Affordable Care Act. He also tweets regularly on the topic. Garthwaite can be reached at c-garthwaite@kellogg. northwestern.edu.

Amanda Starc is an associate professor of strategy at Kellogg and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Her research examines the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement markets as well as consumer behavior in insurance exchanges. Starc can be reached at amanda.starc@kellogg. northwestern.edu.

Joel Shalowitz is a professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He teaches courses on the U.S. health care system for graduate and medical students. Shalowitz can be reached at j-shalowitz@kellogg. northwestern.edu.