MEDIA ADVISORY: Experts Can Discuss Fed Chair Options

Janet Yellen’s term as chair of the Federal Reserve is slated to end in February 2018. Speculation has already begun about who the president might choose to be her successor in the highly influential role leading the central bank of the United States.

Johns Hopkins University has several experts available, all with extensive media experience, to discuss this and any news related to The Fed:

Laurence Ball: An economics professor, a research associate of the National Bureau of Economic Research and a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, Ball has visited banks including the Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan, the Bank of England, and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. His research focuses on unemployment, inflation, and fiscal and monetary policy.

More on Ball: http://econ.jhu.edu/directory/laurence-m-ball/

Jon Faust: The Louis J. Maccini Professor of Economics and head of the university’s Center for Financial Economics, Faust is a former assistant director in the Division of International Finance at the Federal Reserve.

More on Faust: http://econ.jhu.edu/directory/jon-faust/

Jonathan Wright: An economics professor, Wright has also been a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research and a research fellow at the Centre for Economic Policy Research. He is a former deputy associate director of the Division of Monetary Affairs at the Fed.

More on Wright: http://econ.jhu.edu/directory/jonathan-wright/

Robert Barbera: Barbera, co-director of the university’s Center for Financial Economics, Bindi, and a longtime global economic and financial market forecaster for numerous organizations.

Alessandro Rebucci: an associate professor at the Carey Business School, Rebucci is an economist and an expert in monetary policy, international finance, and macroeconomics. He has held research and policy roles at the International Monetary Fund and the Inter-American Development Bank.

More on Rebucci: http://carey.jhu.edu/faculty-research/faculty-directory/alessandro-rebucci-phd

