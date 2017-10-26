University of Redlands Announces Collaboration with United Technologies Corporation

Newswise — October 26, 2017 – Redlands, Calif., and Farmington, Conn. – The University of Redlands, a premier private liberal arts and professional university in Southern California, is proud to announce a collaboration with industrial giant United Technologies Corporation (UTC) to expand educational opportunities for the company’s global workforce.

This collaboration will enable UTC employees to pursue graduate or undergraduate degrees offered by the University of Redlands at one of its seven campuses in California or via the University’s online MBA program. UTC employees will receive tuition discounts and customizable schedules at Redlands through the company’s Employee Scholar Program. The agreement features University of Redlands’ School of Business offerings for UTC employees.

“We look forward to offering many UTC employees access to the high-caliber business education resources at the University of Redlands,” said Thomas Horan, dean of the School of Business. “Our programs provide a personalized education that enables students to pursue their business passions and career aspirations. When students graduate, they join more than 28,000 School of Business alumni with representation in top private, public and nonprofit organizations.”

The new, nationwide agreement builds upon an existing relationship between the University of Redlands School of Business and UTC locations in Riverside and San Diego Counties, where more than 200 employees have enrolled in undergraduate and graduate business degree programs.

In addition to UTC, the University of Redlands has partnerships with more than 400 organizations—including community colleges, public agencies such as law enforcement and city government, and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The programs use a cohort-based approach with numerous one- and two-year options for graduate students and innovative pathways for undergraduate students.

“Our Employee Scholar Program is more than just a story based on numbers,” explained Laurie Havanec, Corporate Vice President, Human Resources, UTC. “It is about the investment that UTC makes in its people as a way of attracting and retaining a motivated and engaged workforce.”

Since 1996, UTC employees in more than 60 countries have earned more than 39,000 degrees. Global full-time and part-time UTC employees are eligible for the program after one year of continuous service. Currently, there are more than 6,500 employees enrolled in the Employee Scholar Program.

