Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Welcomes Dara Fedele, M.D., Diagnostic Radiologist

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – November 8, 2017 – Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, NJ is pleased to welcome diagnostic radiologist, Dara Fedele, M.D., to the medical staff. Dr. Fedele specializes in breast diagnostic imaging and joins the team of radiologists under Bokran Won, M.D., medical director of the Women’s Centers at Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, NJ.

“I am thrilled to be part of the highly skilled team at Riverview Medical Center,” says Dr. Fedele. “They do an incredible job of diagnosing breast cancer and addressing the needs of their patients. I am honored to be able to join the team to help the community.”

Dr. Fedele received her medical degree from Stony Brook University School of Medicine. She completed residency in diagnostic radiology at Bridgeport Hospital of the Yale New Haven Health System, where she served as the Resident Educational Coordinator. Dr. Fedele’s fellowship training in breast imaging was completed at Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University in St. Louis, MO.

Dr. Fedele is a member of several medical associations, including: the Radiological Society of North America, American Roentgen Ray Society and the Society of Breast Imaging.

To schedule an appointment at the Women’s Center at Riverview Medical Center, please call 732-530-2305.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

###