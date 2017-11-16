AACN Opens Registration for NTI 2018

Newswise — The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) invites nurses and other healthcare professionals who care for high-acuity and critically ill patients and their families to its 2018 National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) in Boston, May 21-24, with preconferences May 20.

In addition to emerging trends in patient care, NTI sessions will focus on best practices, advances in medical technology and many other issues facing nurses in the healthcare profession. The conference offers hundreds of sessions to improve clinical practice, patient outcomes and the hospitals’ bottom line, with a comprehensive program that incorporates leading evidence-based education.

Nurses who attend NTI return to their units inspired to put what they’ve learned at the conference into practice. Six months after NTI, 98 percent of respondents say that they have already applied learning, or plan to apply learning, from NTI to their practice.

When nurses from the surgical intensive care unit (SICU) at UC Irvine Health’s Medical Center, California, came home from the most recent NTI in Boston, they helped the unit apply for its first AACN Beacon Award for Excellence. The unit now holds a gold-level Beacon, a tangible affirmation of the team’s focus on cultivating quality outcomes and maintaining the highest standard of nursing practice.

“NTI is awesome,” said Susanne Collins, the SICU nurse manager. “It’s an invigorating experience for any critical care nurse, whether new to critical care or for those with many years of experience. They’re always up-to-date and feature relevant topics being discussed; they’re a great networking opportunity — it’s really the best nursing conference I have attended.”

Most of NTI’s nearly 300 sessions will take place at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, with additional NTI events held at the nearby Westin Boston Waterfront hotel.

The Advanced Practice Institute, integrated into NTI, has more than 65 sessions with content including preconferences, clinical sessions, leadership role development, pharmacology and mastery sessions, specifically developed for advanced practice nurses.

NTI also includes the Critical Care Exposition, the largest and most comprehensive trade show expressly for acute and critical care nurses. There will be hundreds of exhibits spread over 300,000 square feet that encompass cutting-edge healthcare equipment, devices, supplies and career opportunities. The Critical Care Exposition is one of the 50 fastest-growing trade shows in the U.S. in both event attendance and exhibitors, as ranked by Trade Show Executive magazine.

Participants can earn up to 37.5 hours of continuing education (CE) during NTI. CE hours — calculated on a 60-minute contact hour — are determined by the number of sessions a participant attends.

As an added value, attendees will receive online access to recorded sessions from NTI as well as online access to certification review courses and past NTI conferences. These materials extend the on-site learning offered during the conference and will be available through Aug. 31, 2018.

Review the complete conference program for Boston with all educational sessions and special events offered at www.aacn.org/nti.

About the National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition: Established in 1974, AACN’s National Teaching Institute & Critical Care Exposition (NTI) represents the world’s largest educational conference and trade show for nurses who care for acutely and critically ill patients and their families. Bedside nurses, nurse educators, nurse managers, clinical nurse specialists and nurse practitioners attend NTI.

About the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses: Founded in 1969 and based in Aliso Viejo, California, the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN) is the largest specialty nursing organization in the world. AACN joins together the interests of more than half a million acute and critical care nurses and has more than 200 chapters throughout the United States. The organization’s vision is to create a healthcare system driven by the needs of patients and their families in which acute and critical care nurses make their optimal contribution.

