Texas Tech University Formalizes Agreement With Amarillo College

Newswise — Texas Tech University and Amarillo College signed an institution-to-institution memorandum of understanding (MOU) today (Nov. 16) to enable the success of community college transfer students.

The need for the MOU arose from a meeting between Texas Tech and Amarillo College to further develop programs for students in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) areas at Amarillo College who intend to transfer to Texas Tech, specifically those who intend to get a degree through Texas Tech’s College of Agriculture Sciences & Natural Resources’ Department of Plant and Soil Science.

“Texas Tech University is committed to providing access and opportunity for students in West Texas,” said Lawrence Schovanec, Texas Tech president. “This partnership with Amarillo College helps to further that priority. We look forward to helping these students achieve their academic goals and earning a bachelor’s degree, whether online or on the Texas Tech campus.”

The agreement gives students the option to finish their degree online or on-campus at Texas Tech.

“One of the aspects of this new unit is to work with community colleges across the state to develop or update agreements that will allow students to transfer from community colleges to Texas Tech University without losing academic credit,” said Melanie Hart, vice provost for eLearning & Academic Partnerships. “The agreement with Amarillo College is designed to allow students a pathway through Amarillo College to Texas Tech, specifically in the plant and soil sciences degree program. Clay will continue to work with departments at both Amarillo College and Texas Tech to develop additional pathways.

“The overall goal is to provide students a map for Destination Raiderland. Some of the pathways that will be developed will require students to move to Lubbock to complete their bachelor’s degree, but others, such as the plant and soil sciences, provide students with an option of completing the degree requirements in Lubbock or online. Agreements such as these ensure students can complete degrees at a lower cost and in a timely manner.”

