Babson’s Andrew Corbett, Top-Ranked Entrepreneurship Research Scholar, Appointed Paul T. Babson Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies

Newswise — Babson College Entrepreneurship Division Chair Andrew Corbett has been named the Paul T. Babson Professor of Entrepreneurial Studies.

The Professorship honors the memory of Babson College founder Roger Babson’s cousin, Paul Babson, who was a graduate of the University of Nebraska, lived in Boston, and was a trustee and loyal benefactor of the College.

This Babson Professor is expected to provide intellectual and conceptual leadership for developing entrepreneurial studies at Babson, while administering the Entrepreneurship Division’s teaching, course development, and related research programs.

Andrew Corbett joined Babson’s faculty in 2011 from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, was promoted to full professor in 2015, and has excelled as Entrepreneurship Division Chair ever since.

Most recently, Corbett was recognized as part of a global study of entrepreneurship research as one of the Top 25 Entrepreneurship Researchers in the World. With this honor, Babson College was also proud to be ranked No. 7 among academic institutions worldwide, above Harvard, Stanford, Syracuse, and more, for the impact of its entrepreneurship research as a whole.

This year, Babson has released the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor (GEM) Global Report, GEM Special Report on Senior Entrepreneurship, GEM Women’s Report, and just this month published the GEM U.S. Report—announcing that more than 25 million entrepreneurs are starting or running new businesses nationwide.

Andrew Corbett

In addition to his multiple roles at Babson College, Andrew Corbett is an editor for the Journal of Business Venturing, and co-editor of the Advances in Entrepreneurship, Firm Emergence, and Growth book series. Corbett also holds an appointment as a Visiting Professor of Entrepreneurship at Nord University Business School in Bodø, Norway.

Corbett’s primary areas of research are corporate entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial learning and cognition, and entrepreneurship education. More specifically, his research examines behavioral aspects of the entrepreneurial process and the role of individuals within strategic renewal and innovations efforts within organizations.

As an educator, Corbett primarily focuses on graduate courses but he has taught across the entire curriculum. In addition to teaching feasibility, business planning, and marketing for entrepreneurs, his extensive, practical experience finds him consulting and teaching to corporate clients across the globe. Corbett also assists with strategic direction and the mentoring of young entrepreneurs in Babson’s John E. and Alice L. Butler Launchpad.

