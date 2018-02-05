Five New Endocrinologists at Jersey Shore University Medical Center Fill Vital Need for Expertise in Central and Southern Jersey

Newswise — With millions of patients suffering from diabetes, thyroid disease, osteoporosis and other hormonal conditions, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center has recruited five new endocrinologists to serve a critical medical need in the community. Krishna Chalasani, M.D., Jennifer Cheng, D.O., Niyati Chiniwala, M.D., Soemiwati Holland, M.D. and Raquel Kristin Ong, M.D. comprise the new team that will provide endocrine diagnosis and treatment in Monmouth County.

The doctors bring expertise in a wide range of hormone-related diseases and conditions. They care for the thyroid, adrenal, pituitary, parathyroid and thymus glands, as well as the pancreas. Common health issues they address include diabetes, weight management, lipid management, osteoporosis, menopause, metabolic disorders, some cancers, infertility, and excessive or insufficient production of hormones.

“Studies have shown that there is a shortage of endocrinologists throughout the country that will last into 2025,” says Arif Asif, M.D., chair of the Department of Medicine at Jersey Shore University Medical Center. “We recognized the need for this important specialty and are so pleased to have an outstanding team join our medical center and increase access for such an important population of patients.”

Endocrine disorders include situations where a gland does not produce enough of its hormones, a gland produces too much of its hormones, or when tumors (cancerous or non-cancerous) develop in the endocrine glands. Hormone imbalances are the underlying reason for a wide range of medical conditions, including those that have to do with metabolism, respiration, growth, reproduction, sensory perception and movement. An endocrinologist aims to restore hormone balance within the body’s systems.

Doctors Chalasini, Cheng, Chiniwala and Ong are now accepting new patients, and Dr. Holland will be joining the team at the end of February. They currently see patients at their office in Neptune. They can be reached by calling Hackensack Meridian Medical Group at (732) 897-3980.

