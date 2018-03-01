Significant Growth Expected with Eight More Innovation Campus Projects

Newswise — Eight significant projects are being built, planned or discussed for the east side of the Wichita State University campus. Here is a summary as of Feb. 27:

The long-planned Element by Westin Hotel , at 19th and Oliver, is expected to break ground this spring and be ready for occupancy in summer 2019. Plans announced previously were delayed by the sale of Westin’s parent company to Marriott. The 83-room hotel reflects Marriott’s rethinking of the Element concept. The hotel, which emphasizes ecological sustainability, will include a 24-hour fitness center, indoor pool and outdoor patio with fire pit.

, an independent experiential learning school, is set to open in its temporary location this fall in the building that previously housed WSU's Printing Services, north of NIAR. Wonder is completing an approximate $1.1 million renovation to the building. The school's permanent location is tentatively planned for a site on Innovation Boulevard, east of the proposed new home of the College of Business. When Wonder vacates its current location, that renovated building will be converted into an Innovation Center for faculty, staff and students, replacing the Innovation Center that is currently shown on the WSU master plan. Another partnership building, known as Partnership Building 7, is under discussion. Private developers would fund and construct it as a spec building located on Innovation Boulevard, at 19th Street.