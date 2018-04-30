First-Generation Graduate: On the Fast Track to a Future in Social Justice

Newswise — AMES, Iowa – First-generation graduate Jacqueline Garcia is celebrating two milestones this weekend: She’ll receive her bachelor’s degree from Iowa State University and wrap up her first year of law school at Drake University in Des Moines.

Garcia, who majored in political science with a minor in women’s and gender studies at Iowa State, has known for years that she wanted to be a lawyer. So, when she had to write a paper about career goals in her freshman political science course, she started researching different opportunities for pre-law students.

She found the 3+3 Program, which allows Iowa State students to earn an undergraduate degree and a law degree in six years rather than the usual seven. The program is articulated through Iowa State’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and students receive their bachelor’s degrees after the first year of law school at either the University of Iowa or Drake.

Garcia will finish law school at Drake by the time she’s 23. Getting a head start in the 3+3 Program as a freshman meant she had a solid plan to finish her undergraduate work without having to cram courses at the last minute.

It was an introductory women’s and gender studies class during Garcia’s freshman year that solidified her decision to pursue law.

“They showed us how those issues intersect with political science, and it’s exactly the work I want to do – with nonprofits, low-income communities and underrepresented populations,” she said.

This summer, she’s interning for the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence.