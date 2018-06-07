Iowa State Student Project Wins at National Hospitality Design Awards Competition

Newswise — AMES, Iowa — A team of recent Iowa State University College of Design graduates won the student category of the 14th HD Awards competition.

This national competition, sponsored by Hospitality Design magazine, recognizes outstanding design projects in 23 categories related to the hospitality industry.

The student category's winning project was "Arrowhead Resort" by Taylor Bryan and Holland Shodeen, both 2017 ISU graduates in interior design. The winner was announced and teams were honored Wednesday at the HD Awards ceremony in New York City.

Out of the five finalists in the student category, three were from Iowa State, including the winner. Iowa State’s two finalists were “The Isthmus” by Shawn Barron, 2018 alumnus of the architecture master’s program, and Matt Lechowicz, 2018 alumnus of the architecture bachelor’s program; and “Rainforest Hotel and Spa” by 2018 architecture alumni Nolan Christensen and Lucas Confalonieri; and 2018 interior design alumna Kyla Peterson.

Arrowhead Resort

Bryan and Shodeen developed their winning project in the spring 2017 interior design senior studio taught by associate professor (now emerita) Çigdem Akkurt.

Students were tasked with designing a boutique hotel with a lobby, restaurant, spa, exercise facility, event space and multiple guest room types, including standard queen and king rooms and suites. They were able to choose their project’s location.

“Both Holland and I have a strong passion for skiing, which led to the design of ‘Arrowhead,’ a luxury ski resort at the foot of the Teton Range in Jackson Hole, Wyoming,” said Bryan, now an interior designer with Engler Studio Interior Design in Edina, Minnesota.

“We developed our concept through extensive research of ski resorts as well as the location and site. We chose the name Arrowhead based on the region’s Native American history as well as the idea that Jackson Hole is where people come for adventure and it begins at Arrowhead Resort.”

The team added a second restaurant, a pool and a private cabin option to the required elements in their design. The spaces all share the same architectural language and a palette of cool blues and warm neutrals found in the Wyoming landscape. All rooms were designed to have the mountain view as a focal point. The students incorporated materials such as concrete and metal to provide a contrast to the natural surroundings, with wood and stone accents.

“Through our research, we learned that few hotels in Jackson Hole have taken a modern design approach, which also influenced our choice of materials and architectural style throughout the resort,” said Shodeen, now a designer with Simeone Deary Design Group in Chicago.

“Every aspect of Arrowhead Resort is about the adventures that await in Jackson Hole, and we worked very hard to create this feeling throughout the design.”

ISU finalists