Dr. Benjamin Movsas Elected President of the Society of Chairs of Academic Radiation Oncology Programs

Newswise — DETROIT -- Benjamin Movsas, M.D., Chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology at the Henry Ford Cancer Institute, has been named President of the American Society for Radiation Oncology's (ASTRO) Society of Chairs of Academic Radiation Oncology Programs (SCAROP).

His one-year term as SCAROP President began in Summer 2018. Dr. Movsas previously served as SCAROP's Vice President.

SCAROP is comprised of a group of national leaders in radiation oncology. The society provides a forum for the chairs of academic radiation oncology programs to discuss issues of common interest and to foster an interchange of ideas to help shape the future vision and direction of the field.

Dr. Movsas is a recognized leader in radiation oncology, stereotactic radiation, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and quality of life issues pertaining to cancer.

He was recently named President-Elect of the American Radium Society (ARS); he assumes the role of ARS President in Spring 2019. He also serves as co-chair of the NCI Patient Centered Outcomes Research (PCOR) committee for the NRG clinical trial cooperative group

He has published extensively on the topic of radiation therapy for cancer in many prestigious medical journals and regularly presents his research findings at some of the nation's top medical meetings.

Ranked as one of America's top cancer doctors, Dr. Movsas has been featured in Consumer's Guide to Top Doctors, HOUR Detroit's Top Docs, and the Castle Connolly's America's Top Doctors for Cancer. He also is a Fellow of both the American Society of Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and of the American College of Radiology (ACR).

Dr. Movsas received his undergraduate degree from Harvard University and his medical degree from the Washington University School of Medicine.

About the Henry Ford Cancer Institute

The Henry Ford Cancer Institute is one of the largest cancer programs in Michigan, providing care at five hospitals and six outpatient facilities, and dozens of aligned doctor's offices throughout southeast and southcentral Michigan. Treatment for the most complex or rare cancers and the Institute's extensive cancer research program is anchored by Henry Ford Hospital. For more information, visit www.henryford.com/cancer.