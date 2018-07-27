EIC Center at Jefferson Lab Announces Fellowship Awards

Newswise — The Electron-Ion Collider Center at the Department of Energy’s Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility (EIC Center at Jefferson Lab) has announced the winners of four fellowships to pursue research related to a proposed electron-ion collider over the next year.

The EIC Center at Jefferson Lab advances and promotes the science program of a possible future EIC facility through education, collaboration and outreach. Irrespective of where a possible EIC would be sited, the center places particular emphasis on the close connection of future EIC science to the current research being carried out at Jefferson Lab’s recently upgraded Continuous Electron Beam Accelerator Facility.

To enhance its research goals, the EIC Center at Jefferson Lab has awarded four, one-year fellowships to support the efforts of scientists working toward an EIC. The fellowships support one-half of a postdoctoral or graduate student researcher’s time to work on advancing the theory, detector design, experiment design or computing environment in support of an EIC.

The 2018 postdoctoral research fellows are:

• Cristiano Fanelli, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, will explore the use of machine learning in designing particle detectors for the EIC.

• Timothy Hobbs, Southern Methodist University, will work on the framework for fast evaluation of the impact of proposed measurements at the EIC.

The 2018 graduate student fellows are:

• Mitchell Kerver, Old Dominion University, will explore what information an EIC can provide on the three-dimensional structure of deuterons (the nuclei of heavy hydrogen atoms that are comprised of one proton and one neutron).

• Richard Trotta, Catholic University of America, will study how an EIC can help scientists better understand the structures of subatomic particles called pions and kaons.

Fellows will spend at least half of their time during the duration of the fellowship at Jefferson Lab. The postdoctoral fellowship provides a $30,000 stipend to each fellow’s home institution, and the graduate fellowship provides each graduate fellow’s home institution with an $11,000 stipend. Limited travel support is also available during the fellowship period. Funding for the fellowship program was provided by the Commonwealth of Virginia.

