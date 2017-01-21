 

Feature Channels:

Environmental Science

Add to Favorites | Subscribe | Share

Filters:

  • (Press "esc" to clear)
  • Go to advanced search

Science

Channels:

Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Meteorology, Energy, Fall, Food Science, Geology, Marine Science, Materials Science, Media and Journalism, Microbiome, Nature, Physics, Plants, Pollution, Spring, Local - Virginia

New Theory on Mystery of Fairy Circles of Namibia, Caves in Central China Show History of Natural Flood Patterns, Regional Sea-Level Scenarios Will Help Northeast Plan for Faster-Than-Global Rise, and More in the Environmental Science News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

The latest research on the environment in the Environmental Science News Source

Released:

21-Jan-2017 4:40 PM EST

Newswise

Science

Channels:

Agriculture, Environmental Science, Food and Water Safety, Food Science, Nutrition, Grant Funded News
Gates Foundation, Danforth Center, Sorghum, Africa, Plant Science, ARPA-E, Food Security

EMBARGOED

A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 25-Jan-2017 8:00 AM EST

Embargo will expire:

25-Jan-2017 8:00 AM EST

Released to reporters:

20-Jan-2017 3:30 PM EST

Science

Channels:

All Journal News, Apps, Archaeology and Anthropology, Automotive, Aviation and Aeronautics, Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Climate Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Education, Energy, Engineering, Environmental Science, Ethics and Research Methods, Evolution and Darwin, Fusion, Genetics, High Energy Physics, Materials Science, Mathematics, Meteorology, Na

A Quark Like No Other, Biophysics Plays Key Role in Immune System Signaling and Response, ALMA Reveals Sun in New Light, and MORE in the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Click here to go directly to the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP.

Released:

20-Jan-2017 2:00 PM EST

Newswise

Science

Channels:

Climate Science, Environmental Science, Nature, Plants, Drought, Staff Picks, All Journal News

How Much Drought Can a Forest Take?

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
131221_web_1.jpg

Aerial tree mortality surveys show patterns of tree death during extreme drought.

Released:

20-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

University of California, Davis

Science

Channels:

Energy, Environmental Science, Food Science, Fusion, Genetics, Geology, High Energy Physics, Infectious Diseases, Nanotechnology, Nuclear Physics, Nuclear Power, Marine Science, Particle Physics, Physics, Quantum Mechanics, Supercomputing, Technology, Local - Virginia

Largest Populus SNP Dataset Holds Promise for Biofuels, X-Ray Imaging at Argonne Captures Material Defect Process, Flexible Ferroelectrics Bring Two Material Worlds Together, and More in the DOE Science News Source

Open in New Tab | View |
Comment
| Add to Favorites

Click here to go directly to the DOE Science News Source

Released:

19-Jan-2017 10:00 PM EST

Newswise

Science

Channels:

Agriculture, Environmental Science

UF/IFAS Findings Could Help Prevent Crop-Killing Pathogen From Coming to U.S.

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
Lateblight011917.jpg

These findings may provide further evidence to help researchers solve the $6 billion-a-year disease that continues to evolve and torment potato and tomato growers around the world.

Released:

19-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences

Science

Channels:

Environmental Science, Geology, Mathematics, Staff Picks, Nature (journal), All Journal News

New Theory May Explain Mystery of Fairy Circles of Namibia

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
131147_web.jpg

One of nature's greatest mysteries - the 'Fairy Circles' of Namibia - may have been unravelled by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and Princeton University.

Released:

19-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

University of Strathclyde

Science

Channels:

Climate Science, Environmental Science
Climate Change

Caves in Central China Show History of Natural Flood Patterns

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
FeinbergResearchImage1.jpg

Researchers at the University of Minnesota have found that major flooding and large amounts of precipitation occur on 500-year cycles in central China. These findings shed light on the forecasting of future floods and improve understanding of climate change over time and the potential mechanism of strong precipitation in monsoon regions.

Released:

19-Jan-2017 11:05 AM EST

University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering

Science

Channels:

Climate Science, Environmental Science, Marine Science, Floods, Natural Disasters, Featured: DailyWire
Climate Change, Sea-level rise, Climate Science, Global Warming, Flooding, Floods, Tidal flooding, Environment, Coasts, Coastal, Shoreline, Rutgers, Rutgers University, New Jersey, Jersey Shore, Northeast, United States, Resilience, Preparedness, Risk Management, Science, Greenland, Antarcica, Antarctic, Ice Sheets, Gulf Of Mexico, Atlantic, Pacific, Oceans, Alaska, Ha

Regional Sea-Level Scenarios Will Help Northeast Plan for Faster-Than-Global Rise

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
SeaLevelRiseNOAA.jpg

Sea level in the Northeast and in some other U.S. regions will rise significantly faster than the global average, according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Moreover, in a worst-case scenario, global sea level could rise by about 8 feet by 2100. Robert E. Kopp, an associate professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University, coauthored the report, which lays out six scenarios intended to inform national and regional planning.

Embargo expired:

19-Jan-2017 10:00 AM EST

Released:

19-Jan-2017 10:00 AM EST

Rutgers University

Life

Business

Law and Public Policy

Channels:

Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Government/Law, Pollution, All Journal News, Featured: BizWire, Staff Picks
Air Pollution, Environmental Policy, States, Federalism

Air Polluters More Likely to Locate Near Downwind State Borders

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
konisky_david.jpg

Indiana University research reveals a pattern of companies strategically locating facilities where wind will carry pollution across state lines, which can allow states to reap the benefits of jobs and tax revenue but share the negative effects -- air pollution -- with neighbors.

Released:

19-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST

Indiana University

Science

Channels:

Behavioral Science, Environmental Science, Wildlife, Featured: SciWire, Staff Picks
Dr. Nir Sapir, University Of Haifa, Insect Migration

New Study Reveals That Insects Also Migrate

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
hover2.jpg

The researchers found that insects engage in the largest continental migration on earth. Some 3.5 trillion insects in Southern Britain alone migrate each year – a biomass eight times that of bird migration.

Released:

19-Jan-2017 4:05 AM EST

University of Haifa

Science

Channels:

Environmental Science, Meteorology
Florida State University, FSU, Professor Henry Fuelberg, Tristan Hall, weather balloons, St. Maarten, Caribbean, Teamwork, Science

Young Scientists Soar with Help of Florida State Meteorology Professor

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
WeatherBalloon.jpg

FSU Professor Henry Fuelberg joined a research project spearheaded by high school students on a tiny Caribbean island. Fuelberg helped them build and launch a weather balloon.

Released:

19-Jan-2017 12:15 AM EST

Expert Available

Florida State University

Science

Channels:

All Journal News, Climate Science, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Geology, Marine Science, Wildlife
Climate Change

Climate Change Prompts Alaska Fish to Change Breeding Behavior

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
IMG_6900.jpg

A new University of Washington study finds that one of Alaska’s most abundant freshwater fish species is altering its breeding patterns in response to climate change, which could impact the ecology of northern lakes that already acutely feel the effects of a changing climate.

Released:

18-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST

University of Washington

Life

Education

Channels:

Education, Environmental Science, Local - Illinois
Urban Planning, Urban Policy, geographic information systems, Spatial Planning, Chicago, Urban Development, geo-spatial applications, Cities, Land Use

Spatial Planner to Head Urban Planning and Policy at UIC

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
ZoricaNedovic-Budic.jpg

Zorica Nedović-Budić, an expert in spatial planning and technologies, is the new head of urban planning and policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Released:

18-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST

University of Illinois at Chicago

Science

Channels:

Agriculture, Environmental Science, Winter Holidays, Local - Texas

Research Trials Focus on Winter Pasture Stocking Strategies

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
WinterPasture-300x199.jpg

Profits in stocker production can be as green as winter pastures when conditions are right and producers apply correct stocking strategies, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. And research trials at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton are focusing on identifying optimal strategies and stocking rates for producers.

Released:

18-Jan-2017 3:30 PM EST

Texas A&M AgriLife

Science

Channels:

Environmental Science, Marine Science, Local - California, All Journal News
oceanic troughs, Ice Sheets, West Antarctica, Glaciers

UCI Researchers Map Oceanic Troughs Below Ice Sheets in West Antarctica

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
273_earth20141201-full.jpg

Irvine, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 – University of California, Irvine glaciologists have uncovered large oceanic valleys beneath some of the massive glaciers flowing into the Amundsen Sea in West Antarctica. Carved by earlier advances of ice during colder periods, the subsurface troughs enable warm, salty water to reach the undersides of glaciers, fueling their increasingly rapid retreat.

Released:

18-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST

University of California, Irvine

Science

Channels:

Climate Science, Environmental Science, Government/Law, U.S. Politics, Local - New York
Climate Change, Global Warming, Politics, Nature, Arctic, Greenhouse Gases

Laws of Nature Trump Politics When It Comes to Climate Change

Open in New Tab
|
View
| Add to Favorites

Released:

18-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

Cornell University

Science

Channels:

Behavioral Science, Environmental Science, Nature, Neuro, Wildlife, PLoS One, All Journal News

The Tasmanian Tiger Had a Brain Structure Suited to a Predatory Life Style

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
vcsPRAsset_2239845_97591_7be8fe34-38b5-428b-9021-e7fcaac37fbc_0.jpg

Brain scans suggest the action-planning part of the cortex was large in these extinct predators.

Embargo expired:

18-Jan-2017 2:00 PM EST

Released:

11-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST

PLOS

Science

Channels:

Environmental Science, Pollution, All Journal News
Mississippi River, Nitrogen, Dead Zone, Pollutants, Microbes, Wetlands, floodplain

Mighty River, Mighty Filter

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
IMG_20150727_094325275.jpg

Researchers are reviving one of the Mississippi River's main filters: the floodplain. The result is a unique environment that removes nitrogen, a contributor to the Gulf of Mexico's dead zone.

Released:

18-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST

American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), Soil Science Society of America (SSSA)

Science

Channels:

Environmental Science, Marine Science, All Journal News

Vitamin B-12, and a Knockoff Version, Create Complex Market for Marine Vitamins

Open in New Tab
|
View
|
Comment
| Add to Favorites
B12LabWork_KatherineHeal.jpg

Vitamin B-12 exists in two different, incompatible forms in the oceans. An organism thought to supply the essential vitamin B-12 in the marine environment is actually churning out a knockoff version.

Released:

18-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST

University of Washington






Chat now!