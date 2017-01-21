Feature Channels:
Environmental Science
Filters:
|
Science
Channels:
|
New Theory on Mystery of Fairy Circles of Namibia, Caves in Central China Show History of Natural Flood Patterns, Regional Sea-Level Scenarios Will Help Northeast Plan for Faster-Than-Global Rise, and More in the Environmental Science News Source
The latest research on the environment in the Environmental Science News Source
|
Released:
21-Jan-2017 4:40 PM EST
Newswise
|
Science
Channels:
Agriculture, Environmental Science, Food and Water Safety, Food Science, Nutrition, Grant Funded NewsGates Foundation, Danforth Center, Sorghum, Africa, Plant Science, ARPA-E, Food Security
|
EMBARGOED
A reporter's PressPass is required to access this story until the embargo expires on 25-Jan-2017 8:00 AM EST
|
Embargo will expire:
25-Jan-2017 8:00 AM EST
Released to reporters:
20-Jan-2017 3:30 PM EST
|
Science
Channels:
All Journal News, Apps, Archaeology and Anthropology, Automotive, Aviation and Aeronautics, Biotech, Cell Biology, Chemistry, Climate Science, Crime and Forensic Science, Education, Energy, Engineering, Environmental Science, Ethics and Research Methods, Evolution and Darwin, Fusion, Genetics, High Energy Physics, Materials Science, Mathematics, Meteorology, Na
|
A Quark Like No Other, Biophysics Plays Key Role in Immune System Signaling and Response, ALMA Reveals Sun in New Light, and MORE in the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP
Click here to go directly to the Physics News Source Sponsored by AIP.
|
Released:
20-Jan-2017 2:00 PM EST
Newswise
|
Science
Channels:
|
Aerial tree mortality surveys show patterns of tree death during extreme drought.
|
Released:
20-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST
University of California, Davis
|
Science
Channels:
|
Largest Populus SNP Dataset Holds Promise for Biofuels, X-Ray Imaging at Argonne Captures Material Defect Process, Flexible Ferroelectrics Bring Two Material Worlds Together, and More in the DOE Science News Source
Click here to go directly to the DOE Science News Source
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 10:00 PM EST
Newswise
|
Science
Channels:
|
These findings may provide further evidence to help researchers solve the $6 billion-a-year disease that continues to evolve and torment potato and tomato growers around the world.
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST
University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences
|
Science
Channels:
|
One of nature's greatest mysteries - the 'Fairy Circles' of Namibia - may have been unravelled by researchers at the University of Strathclyde and Princeton University.
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST
University of Strathclyde
|
Science
Channels:Climate Change
|
Researchers at the University of Minnesota have found that major flooding and large amounts of precipitation occur on 500-year cycles in central China. These findings shed light on the forecasting of future floods and improve understanding of climate change over time and the potential mechanism of strong precipitation in monsoon regions.
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 11:05 AM EST
University of Minnesota College of Science and Engineering
|
Science
Channels:
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Marine Science, Floods, Natural Disasters, Featured: DailyWireClimate Change, Sea-level rise, Climate Science, Global Warming, Flooding, Floods, Tidal flooding, Environment, Coasts, Coastal, Shoreline, Rutgers, Rutgers University, New Jersey, Jersey Shore, Northeast, United States, Resilience, Preparedness, Risk Management, Science, Greenland, Antarcica, Antarctic, Ice Sheets, Gulf Of Mexico, Atlantic, Pacific, Oceans, Alaska, Ha
|
Sea level in the Northeast and in some other U.S. regions will rise significantly faster than the global average, according to a report released by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Moreover, in a worst-case scenario, global sea level could rise by about 8 feet by 2100. Robert E. Kopp, an associate professor in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences at Rutgers University, coauthored the report, which lays out six scenarios intended to inform national and regional planning.
|
Embargo expired:
19-Jan-2017 10:00 AM EST
Released:
19-Jan-2017 10:00 AM EST
Rutgers University
|
Life
Business
Law and Public Policy
Channels:
Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Government/Law, Pollution, All Journal News, Featured: BizWire, Staff PicksAir Pollution, Environmental Policy, States, Federalism
|
Indiana University research reveals a pattern of companies strategically locating facilities where wind will carry pollution across state lines, which can allow states to reap the benefits of jobs and tax revenue but share the negative effects -- air pollution -- with neighbors.
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 9:05 AM EST
Indiana University
|
Science
Channels:Dr. Nir Sapir, University Of Haifa, Insect Migration
|
The researchers found that insects engage in the largest continental migration on earth. Some 3.5 trillion insects in Southern Britain alone migrate each year – a biomass eight times that of bird migration.
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 4:05 AM EST
University of Haifa
|
Science
Channels:Florida State University, FSU, Professor Henry Fuelberg, Tristan Hall, weather balloons, St. Maarten, Caribbean, Teamwork, Science
|
FSU Professor Henry Fuelberg joined a research project spearheaded by high school students on a tiny Caribbean island. Fuelberg helped them build and launch a weather balloon.
|
Released:
19-Jan-2017 12:15 AM EST
Expert Available
Florida State University
|
Science
Channels:
All Journal News, Climate Science, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Geology, Marine Science, WildlifeClimate Change
|
A new University of Washington study finds that one of Alaska’s most abundant freshwater fish species is altering its breeding patterns in response to climate change, which could impact the ecology of northern lakes that already acutely feel the effects of a changing climate.
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 5:05 PM EST
University of Washington
|
Life
Education
Channels:Urban Planning, Urban Policy, geographic information systems, Spatial Planning, Chicago, Urban Development, geo-spatial applications, Cities, Land Use
|
Zorica Nedović-Budić, an expert in spatial planning and technologies, is the new head of urban planning and policy at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 4:05 PM EST
University of Illinois at Chicago
|
Science
Channels:
|
Profits in stocker production can be as green as winter pastures when conditions are right and producers apply correct stocking strategies, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. And research trials at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center in Overton are focusing on identifying optimal strategies and stocking rates for producers.
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 3:30 PM EST
Texas A&M AgriLife
|
Science
Channels:oceanic troughs, Ice Sheets, West Antarctica, Glaciers
|
Irvine, Calif., Jan. 18, 2017 – University of California, Irvine glaciologists have uncovered large oceanic valleys beneath some of the massive glaciers flowing into the Amundsen Sea in West Antarctica. Carved by earlier advances of ice during colder periods, the subsurface troughs enable warm, salty water to reach the undersides of glaciers, fueling their increasingly rapid retreat.
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 3:05 PM EST
University of California, Irvine
|
Science
Channels:Climate Change, Global Warming, Politics, Nature, Arctic, Greenhouse Gases
|
| | Add to Favorites
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
Cornell University
|
Science
Channels:
|
Brain scans suggest the action-planning part of the cortex was large in these extinct predators.
|
Embargo expired:
18-Jan-2017 2:00 PM EST
Released:
11-Jan-2017 2:05 PM EST
PLOS
|
Science
Channels:Mississippi River, Nitrogen, Dead Zone, Pollutants, Microbes, Wetlands, floodplain
|
Researchers are reviving one of the Mississippi River's main filters: the floodplain. The result is a unique environment that removes nitrogen, a contributor to the Gulf of Mexico's dead zone.
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 1:05 PM EST
American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA), Soil Science Society of America (SSSA)
|
Science
Channels:
|
Vitamin B-12 exists in two different, incompatible forms in the oceans. An organism thought to supply the essential vitamin B-12 in the marine environment is actually churning out a knockoff version.
|
Released:
18-Jan-2017 12:05 PM EST
University of Washington