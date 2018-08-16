Reaffirming its Role as a Statewide Resource, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey is Redesignated as the State’s Only Comprehensive Cancer Center

Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., August 16, 2018 – Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, the state’s only Comprehensive Cancer Center as designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI), has successfully renewed this designation. Held by only 49 such centers across the country, the prestigious designation is granted competitively to institutions characterized by the highest level of scientific excellence in cancer research and the ability to bring research discoveries to patients through novel treatments and clinical practice. A rigorous on-site review of the Institute’s programs earlier this year by the NCI recognized Rutgers Cancer Institute’s value as a collaborative matrix/consortium cancer center with Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey and Princeton University, as well as its commitment to cancer prevention, education and outreach.

“This redesignation by the NCI reaffirms the role of Rutgers Cancer Institute as a vital resource for our state. Working together with RWJBarnabas Health to develop the state’s largest integrated cancer care delivery system, we are committed to providing world-class cancer care close to home for the patients of New Jersey. One way this is clearly evidenced is through groundbreaking laboratory research conducted with our Princeton University collaborators and others that translates to cutting-edge clinical trials made available to patients throughout the greater region,” notes Rutgers Cancer Institute Director Steven K. Libutti, MD, FACS, who is also the senior vice president of oncology services at RWJBarnabas Health. “I am proud to lead an institution that is dedicated to improving the health of those in our communities.”

“National Cancer Institute redesignation of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey as a Comprehensive Cancer Center — one of only 49 in the U.S. and the only one in New Jersey — is outstanding recognition of its scientific leadership, exceptional research capabilities and leading cancer treatment,” adds RWJBarnabas Health President and Chief Executive Officer Barry H. Ostrowsky. “We are proud to offer our communities throughout the state access to the newest scientific knowledge and treatment of cancer.”

Addressing the cancer burden and serving nearly nine million people in the Garden State and beyond, Rutgers Cancer Institute has collaborated as part of a research consortium with Princeton University for nearly a decade. Together, investigators have unraveled the mysteries of cancer metabolism, metastasis and genomics, leading to clinical advances in groundbreaking areas such as precision medicine and immunotherapy.

“We live in a time when tremendous strides are being made in understanding and treating cancer, and significant progress is occurring in the quest to develop cures for cancer,” said Princeton University Dean for Research Pablo G. Debenedetti, PhD, who is the Class of 1950 Professor in Engineering and Applied Science and a professor of chemical and biological engineering. “Through Princeton’s role as a research consortium member of Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, our leading cancer biologists are able to see their fundamental discoveries further explored and translated into therapies that can benefit patients.”

Along with advancing research and treatment, NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers also are responsible for putting forth programs emphasizing cancer education, prevention and outreach that serve their states and catchment areas. In this latest review by the NCI, Rutgers Cancer Institute was recognized for its work in cancer control – from prevention to survivorship – and transforming research data in these areas into interventions that not only serve the people of New Jersey but beyond. Also highlighted were efforts by Rutgers Cancer Institute research members in examining tobacco regulation and the impact on tobacco control policies, as well as the support of public health initiatives – including the recently developed ScreenNJ initiative with the state to enhance cancer screening education and activity.

“This redesignation demonstrates our continued commitment to excellence in the national fight against cancer and our collaborative efforts to transform science into research and clinical advances that improve the lives of our patients in New Jersey and beyond,” said Brian L. Strom, MD, chancellor of Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences and executive vice president for Health Affairs at Rutgers University. “It is an important next step toward our goal of building for New Jersey one of the best academic health centers in the U.S.”

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

Rutgers Cancer Institute, along with its partner RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options including clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not available at other facilities across the state. Patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies throughout the state at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as at RWJBarnabas Health.

Along with world-class treatment, which is often fueled by on-site research conducted in Rutgers Cancer Institute laboratories, patients and their families also can seek cancer preventative services and education resources throughout the Rutgers Cancer Institute and RWJBarnabas Health footprint statewide. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving. Follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheCINJ.

###