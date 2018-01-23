Healthcare News source
Allegheny Health Network Joins Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Allegheny Health Network in Pennsylvania is the latest health system to join the Johns Hopkins Clinical Research Network. Developed by the Johns Hopkins Institute for Clinical and Translational Research, the research network is designed to establish a network of academic and community-based clinical researchers who provide new opportunities for research collaborations and accelerate the transfer of new diagnostic, treatment and disease prevention advances from the research arena to patient care.
To Make Medicare Better for All, Take Social Risk Factors Into Account, Experts Recommend
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan
It's time for the Medicare system to take non-medical, "social" risk factors into account when it decides how to pay or grade hospitals and other health care providers, two experts say based on a new National Academies report. Doing so could incentivize better care for all patients.
Social Risk Factors Influence Health Outcomes, Medicare Payment
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Social risk factors including income, education and ethnic background influence health outcomes and should be taken into account in Medicare payment models, according to a New England Journal of Medicine Perspective released today, "Social Risk Factors and Equity in Medicare Payment."
UAB First in Alabama to Implement New FDA-Approved PFO Occluder
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Massoud Leesar, M.D., performed the first procedure Jan. 25, 2017, and that is good news for people who suffer strokes as a result of patent foramen ovale, or PFO.
UTHealth's Eric Thomas Appointed to Patient Safety Post
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
As part of a landmark patient safety study, Eric Thomas, M.D., M.P.H., professor of medicine at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), has been appointed to the Board of Advisors of the National Patient Safety Foundation (NPSF).
UTHealth's Lillian Kao Appointed Acute Care Surgery Chief
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Lillian Kao, M.D., M.S., professor of surgery at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth), has been appointed chief of the Division of Acute Care Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth.
MD Anderson Designated First Project ECHO Superhub for Oncology
University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
Recognizing a critical need to address disparities in cancer care, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been designated as an ECHO superhub for oncology by the ECHO Institute at the University of New Mexico Health Science Center (UNMHSC). MD Anderson is one of just seven ECHO superhub sites in the world and the first focused on oncology.
USU Opens New College of Allied Health Sciences
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU)
The Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) recently established a new College of Allied Health Sciences for both graduate and undergraduate education programs. Dr. Mitchell Seal was selected as founding dean following a nationwide search.
ProMedica, Paramount Health Care Team Up with American Well to Provide Online Health Visits
ProMedica
ProMedica, an Ohio-based health system, and Paramount Health Care, a health insurance provider affiliated with ProMedica, are collaborating with American Well, a leading telehealth company, to offer live video medical visits 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Experts on Bioethics and Policy Available for Comment
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Johns Hopkins Awarded Multimillion-Dollar Contract in Effort to Improve Surgical Outcomes for Patients
Johns Hopkins Medicine
The Johns Hopkins Armstrong Institute for Patient Safety and Quality, in collaboration with the American College of Surgeons, has been awarded a nearly $4 million contract, with the option of $12 million over three years, for a total of about $16 million from the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) to improve the outcomes and experiences of surgery patients across the United States. The project, funded and guided by AHRQ, will enable more than 750 hospitals to implement enhanced recovery after surgery (ERAS) protocols, which have been shown to reduce complications, decrease lengths of stay and boost patient experience.
Surplus Medical Equipment From UofL Gets a Second Life in Ghana
University of Louisville
UofL donated surplus ophthalmic equipment to Friends Eye Center in Tamale, Ghana, allowing the center to better treat Ghanaian patients and train new physicians.
Two UTHealth Faculty Members Elected to UT System Shine Academy
University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
Two faculty members from The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) have been elected to The University of Texas Kenneth I. Shine., M.D., Academy of Health Science Education.
Former NFL Player Now a SLU Otolaryngology Resident
Saint Louis University Medical Center
Samkon Gado, M.D., a second-year resident in otolaryngology at Saint Louis University is a former NFL player.
Thirdhand Smoke Affects Weight, Blood Cell Development in Mice
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
A new Berkeley Lab-led study found that the sticky residue left behind by tobacco smoke led to changes in weight and blood cell count in mice. These latest findings add to a growing body of evidence that thirdhand smoke exposure may be harmful.
Johns Hopkins Medicine Alliance for Patients Announces Renewed Participation in Medicare Program
Johns Hopkins Medicine
The Johns Hopkins Medicine Alliance for Patients (JMAP), the Accountable Care Organization (ACO) of Johns Hopkins Medicine, announces that it has been selected by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to renew its participation in the Medicare Shared Savings Program for the next three years. The Shared Savings Program offers financial incentives to encourage ACOs to improve coordination, communication and overall care for Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries while also reducing health care costs.
Case Western Reserve Appoints Bernard Boulanger, MD, as Senior Associate Dean for the Metrohealth System
Case Western Reserve University
Case Western Reserve School of Medicine has appointed Bernard Boulanger, MD, MBA, as senior associate dean for The MetroHealth System. In his new role, effective March 1, Dr. Boulanger will oversee the planning, assessment, and implementation of the school's teaching and research programs at the health system. He will also serve as professor of surgery at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Infectious Diseases Expert Urges Caution in Flu Panic
Virginia Tech
Smaller, More Focused Insurers Earning Profits in New Market
"Success and Failure in the Insurance Exchanges," a New England Journal of Medicine Perspective article released today, examines whether the financial struggles of some major insurers under the Affordable Care Act (ACA) reflect a policy failure that should be addressed via repeal or reform, or a mismatch of these firms' capabilities and strategies to a newly created market.
The Wistar Institute Appoints Joseph Salvino, Ph.D., as Professor in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program and Scientific Director of the Molecular Screening Facility
Wistar Institute
Wistar announces the appointment of Joseph M. Salvino, Ph.D., as professor in the Molecular and Cellular Oncogenesis Program and Scientific Director of the Institute's Molecular Screening Facility.
Tulane University Experts on Trump Administration, Executive Orders and Supreme Court Nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch
Tulane University
Team Demonstrates Digital Health Platform for Department of Veterans Affairs
Georgia Institute of Technology
"Liberate the data." That was a principal design goal for a team of public-private health care technology collaborators established by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and Veterans Health Administration to develop a working and scalable proof-of-concept digital health platform (DHP) to support the department's long-term vision.
Becoming the Compleat Dean
In 2009, Dr. Ralph Clayman attained the crowning achievement in academic medicine - he accepted the position as dean of the University of California, Irvine School of Medicine. He quickly discovered, though, that having had served as the founding chair of an acclaimed urology department did not adequately prepare him for his new, demanding position. And he realized this feeling of a lack of preparedness was not unique among academic leadership. His new book, The Compleat Dean, addresses this issue.
MD Anderson and Guardant Health Announce Partnership to Make Comprehensive Liquid Biopsy Part of Oncology Standard of Care
University of Texas M. D. Anderson Cancer Center
The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Guardant Health today announced a multi-year partnership designed to accelerate comprehensive liquid biopsy technology into the standard of care in cancer treatment.
How a Tech Start-Up Pioneer Found New Meaning to Life in Health Care
Rutgers University
Seeking more meaning to life, a successful entrepreneur pursues a career as a physician assistant
UChicago Medicine Community Contribution Grows to $373 Million
University of Chicago Medical Center
The University of Chicago Medicine (UCM) contributed $373 million in fiscal 2015 -- 18 percent more than the prior year -- to address the urgent health needs of the South Side and provide other assistance to the community, according to a recently released annual report.
UVA School of Medicine Sees Huge Increase in NIH Research Funding
University of Virginia Health System
Federal funding for UVA's medical research surged from $101.2 million in 2015 to more than $126 million in 2016, according to new figures.
Dr. Harold Tara Appointed Medical Director of Smilow Care Centers in Trumbull & Fairfield
Yale Cancer Center
Dr. Harold Tara Appointed Medical Director of Smilow Care Centers in Trumbull & Fairfield
PennSeek is the "Google" of EMRs
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Genetic sequencing technology has generated a vast amount of biomedical data in the past ten years. Along with that, the technology has become cheaper, faster and more accurate. Medical experts are blending these improved sequencing methods with President Obama's Precision Medicine Initiative in an effort to combine electronic medical records (EMRs) with individual genome data to ultimately select treatments that will work best for individual patients.
Researchers Find Improved Preventive Care From Obamacare Medicaid Expansion
Indiana University
More Americans are taking steps to prevent disease because of the insurance expansions of the Affordable Care Act, according to a new, groundbreaking study by Indiana University and Cornell University researchers.
Two Rush Leaders Selected For Carol Emmott Fellowship
Rush University Medical Center
TwoRush University Medical Center executives have been selected to the inaugural class of the Carol Emmott Fellowship, which aims to bridge the disparities in leadership by women throughout the health care field.
'Protective' DNA Strands Are Shorter in Adults Who Had More Infections as Infants
University of Washington
New research indicates that people who had more infections as babies harbor a key marker of cellular aging as young adults: the protective stretches of DNA which "cap" the ends of their chromosomes are shorter than in adults who were healthier as infants.
Orlando Health Takes Proton Therapy to the Next Level with Advanced Image Guidance
UF Health Cancer Center at Orlando Health is working with Mevion Medical Systems to take the next step in the evolution of the health system's proton therapy center. The organizations are enhancing Orlando Health's proton therapy system with the integration of a mobile, diagnostic computed tomography (CT) scanner.
UWM Receives State Support for Entrepreneurship in Health Field
Grant will make I-Corps training accessible to healthcare professionals outside of academia.
Mount Sinai and GLG Announce 2017 Global Health Scholars
Mount Sinai Health System
The Arnhold Institute for Global Health at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group, Inc.) today announced the 2017 class of Mount Sinai-GLG Global Health Scholars. Three additional scholars will join the program, now in its second year.
Large Pre-ACA Medicaid Expansion Did Not Level Health Disparities in Cancer Surgery
Georgetown University Medical Center
An analysis of the New York State's Medicaid expansion, which predated the 2010 Affordable Care Act, finds substantial decrease in uninsured rate but little change in racial disparities when it comes to access to cancer surgery - a proxy for complex cancer care.
Cedars-Sinai to Jump-Start Medical Innovations at Healthcare Accelerator
Cedars-Sinai
Eight health-tech startups will embark Thursday on an intensive three-month boot camp at Cedars-Sinai to rapidly develop innovations and products that can transform the delivery of healthcare. The companies make up the second class of the Cedars-Sinai Accelerator powered by Techstars.
David M. Shahian Honored for Groundbreaking Contributions to Cardiothoracic Surgery Quality Improvement
The Society of Thoracic Surgeons
Renowned quality improvement expert and public reporting advocate David M. Shahian, MD is the recipient of The Society of Thoracic Surgeons 2017 Distinguished Service Award, presented at the Society's 53rd Annual Meeting.
Getting a Medical Education From Your Headphones
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Stacks of textbooks and medical journals may soon go the way of the Dodo for many physicians looking to stay updated on latest medical research and breakthroughs. Digital learning tools, such as podcasts, are the way of the future, at least according to James Siegler, MD, a resident physician in Neurology at Penn.
Rutgers Student Leads the Way at Association of American Medical Colleges
Rutgers University
With a healthy streak of activism, tempered by a keen interest in helping others, it's totally in Jose Medina's character to be a change agent. Trained in social work and bioethics, the second-year medical student - who was recently elected to the Association of American Medical Colleges as a student delegate - has his sight on specializing in family medicine so he can provide health care to those in need.
The Unintended Consequences of Centralized Blood Banking and What to Do About It
University of North Carolina Health Care System
In the late 1990s, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a policy requiring the establishment of centralized blood banking facilities in Sub-Saharan African countries. Anthony Charles, MD, MPH, associate professor of surgery at the UNC School of Medicine, says that this policy is now having unintended negative consequences.
National CRNA Week Celebrates Safe, Effective Anesthesia Care for Every Patient
American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA)
National CRNA Week (Jan. 22-28, 2017) celebrates "Safe and Effective Anesthesia Care for Every Patient," as well as the anesthesia experts known as Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists or CRNAs
App Improves Medication Adherence for Heart Stent Patients
University of Illinois at Chicago
A tablet computer application helped heart patients with drug-eluting stents take their medications correctly, a study from the University of Illinois at Chicago has found. Researchers found that patients in the intervention group had a 10 percent higher medication possession ratio than patients in the control group.
Temple University Hospital Celebrates 125 Years of Providing Indispensable Health Care and Honors Longtime Employees
Temple University
Temple University Hospital (TUH), founded in 1892, will kick-off its historic 125th anniversary today during the hospital's annual Employee Recognition Ceremony and Reception.
Shane Speights Promoted to Dean of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine's Site at A-State
New York Institute of Technology
Shane Speights, D.O., has been promoted to dean of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine's campus at Arkansas State University. He will provide leadership for students, faculty, and staff in curriculum, community outreach and engagement, clinical service programs, research, and other areas.
First-Ever Online Data Tool Allows City Leaders to Examine Health of Their Urban Populations & Take Action
NYU Langone Medical Center
Responding to demands from cities across the country, NYU School of Medicine's Department of Population Health, NYU's Robert F. Wagner School of Public Service, and the National Resource Network, with support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, are launching the City Health Dashboard. The online data visualization tool will greatly improve city-level understanding of health and empower mayors, city managers, health officials, and other local stakeholders to enact policies that target the risk factors and health conditions that most impact their communities.
Personalized Treatment for Those in Blood Pressure 'Gray Zone'
Johns Hopkins Medicine
Using data from a national study, Johns Hopkins researchers determined that using heart CT scans can help personalize treatment in patients whose blood pressure falls in the gray zone of just above normal or mild high blood pressure.
UV Light Can Aid Hospitals' Fight to Wipe Out Drug-Resistant Superbugs
Duke Health
A new tool -- a type of ultraviolet light called UVC -- could aid hospitals in the ongoing battle to keep drug-resistant bacteria from lingering in patient rooms and causing new infections.
Access to Health Care Strengthens Communities
Vanderbilt University
New research on an aspect of the ACA/health care debate that hasn't really been discussed--the social impact on communities. Vanderbilt professor Tara McKay was able to control for income level and other factors and still finds issues with trust, support and other issues in communities where members are uninsured.
Ben Stiller's Surgeon Edward Schaeffer, MD Is Available to Discuss New Prostate Cancer PSA Testing Study
Northwestern Medicine
Malene Hansen Receives Mentor Award From National Postdoctoral Association
Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute
Malene Hansen, Ph.D., associate professor at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute (SBP), has been named the recipient of the 2017 Garnett-Powers & Associates, Inc. Mentor Award from the National Postdoctoral Association (NPA). Hansen is being honored for her "positive influence on postdoctoral training at San Diego institutions" and her "commitment to mentoring and service."
Karen Glanz, PhD, MPH, Appointed to Advisory Council for the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute
University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
The Council advises on matters relating to the cause, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart, blood vessel, lung and blood diseases; the use of blood and blood products and the management of blood resources; and on sleep disorders.
Home Delinquency Rates Lower Among ACA Households
Washington University in St. Louis
If you are on Obamacare, you are likely a better tenant or homeowner.
Global Health Experts Advise Advance Planning for Inevitable Pandemic
Georgetown University Medical Center
At "Pandemic Preparedness in the Next US Presidential Administration," a gathering of students and global health experts from academia, government and advocacy at Georgetown on January 10, Anthony S. Fauci, MD, and other global health leaders encouraged the incoming Trump administration to plan ahead.
Dr. Selwyn Rogers to Head UChicago Medicine's Adult Trauma Center
University of Chicago Medical Center
Dr. Selwyn O. Rogers Jr., a top surgeon and public health expert with 16 years of trauma care experience, will lead the University of Chicago Medicine's development of the South Side's only Level 1 adult trauma center, scheduled to open in 2018. He joined the organization on Jan. 5, 2017. As chief of the Section for Trauma & Acute Care Surgery and founding director of the University of Chicago Medicine Trauma Center, Rogers will build an interdisciplinary team of specialists to treat patients who suffer injury from life-threatening events such as car crashes, serious falls and gun violence.
Vasculitis Foundation Releases 2016 Vasculitis Foundation (VF) Research Funding Report
Vasculitis Foundation
This report details the VF's accomplishments since its Second International Vasculitis Research Consensus Conference held in Chicago, Illinois in 2012. During the conference, participants evaluated programs and explored new areas of inquiry that the Foundation could fund over the next five years.
Cost, Technology Issues Are Barriers to Real-Time Cancer Patient Symptom Reporting
University of North Carolina Health Care System
In a perspective published in the New England Journal of Medicine, a UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center researcher addresses the need for - and the barriers preventing - electronic reporting of patients' symptoms between visits.
New Vanderbilt Center Focuses on Marfan Syndrome, Aortic Disease
Vanderbilt University Medical Center
With the recent opening of the Vanderbilt Marfan Syndrome and Aortic Disorders Center, the state's only comprehensive clinic serving entire families, hundreds of patients with connective tissue disorders now have a one-stop shop for health care.
Micro-Leads Inc. And Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine Announce Two Exciting Milestones Amidst GSK Innovation Challenge
Case Western Reserve University
Micro-Leads Inc. is among three recipients around the world awarded $1 million to develop an advanced bioelectronics medicine device for GlaxoSmithKline's (GSK) Bioelectronics Innovation Challenge.
Raising Quality
Harvard Medical School
Alternative payment model boosts quality of care for low-income patients
'Complete Chaos,' Says Health Care Expert on Potential Repeal of Obamacare
Northwestern University
'Complete Chaos,' Says Health Care Expert on Potential Repeal of Obamacare
Northwestern University
Jennifer Pinto-Martin, PhD, & Leah Moran, MSN, Named Inaugural Penn Nurse Innovation Fellows
University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing
The Fellowship supports nursing faculty and staff to develop an intellectual foundation in innovation methodology and gain expertise in rapidly testing new approaches to enhance health care delivery and patient outcomes.
#Autism, #vaccine experts can comment on Trump's Vaccine Safety Commission and Robert Kennedy Jr. leadership appointment
NICHE Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary at Its Annual Conference in Austin, Texas, April 19-22, 2017
New York University
Nearly 1,000 healthcare professionals from more than 300 NICHE member and non-member hospitals located around the world will meet in Austin, TX, for the 2017 Annual NICHE (Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders) Conference, April 19-22, 2017. This year's conference theme celebrates "25 years of Geriatric Nursing Care Excellence - Honoring our Legacy and Transforming the Future."
Kanne Selected as First ACR Choosing Wisely Champion
American College of Radiology (ACR)
The American College of Radiology (ACR) has named Jeffrey P. Kanne, MD, the College's first "champion" in the American Board of Internal Medicine Choosing Wisely Champions program.
NYU Lutheran Welcomes New Specialists to Expand Services for Problems of the Ears, Nose and Throat
NYU Lutheran Medical Center
Millions of Americans suffer each year from ailments of the ears, nose and throat (ENT)--with a significant number occurring in children and adolescents. NYU Lutheran Medical Center is addressing these problems head on for families in Brooklyn through an expanded ENT program under the auspices of the nationally ranked Otolaryngology (ENT) Department at NYU Langone Medical Center.
Mass. Eye and Ear Launches Health Blog Related to Ear, Nose, Throat and Eye Care
Massachusetts Eye and Ear
Massachusetts Eye and Ear has launched a health blog to provide stories and insight from experts in otolaryngology (ear, nose, throat, head and neck care) and ophthalmology (eye care) to those interested in the hospital's mission and areas of expertise. The online publication, named Focus, covers a range of topics in the form of expert commentary on common conditions, profiles of medical and research trainees, research findings and patient stories.
While Not Necessarily Reality, Perception Can Cause Reality to Evolve
In a perspective published January 6, 2017, in Science, Hamilton Farris, PhD, Associate Professor-Research at LSU Health New Orleans Neuroscience Center of Excellence, finds that the key insight of an important study is that perception can drive the evolution of observable traits.
World Renowned Surgeon and Researcher to Lead New Pancreatic Cancer Center at NYU Langone
NYU Langone Medical Center
NYU Langone Medical Center has announced that internationally recognized surgeon and scientist Diane M. Simeone, MD, will join its Perlmutter Cancer Center on March 1 to serve as associate director for translational research and to lead its newly established pancreatic cancer center.
Vincent Chan to Receive Distinguished Service Award
American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA)
Vincent W.S. Chan, MD, FRCPC, professor of Anesthesia at the University of Toronto, has been selected to receive ASRA's Distinguished Service Award.
National Organization of Italian American Women Will Honor Dr. Pat LoRusso
Yale Cancer Center
The Connecticut Region of the National Organization of Italian American Women (NOIAW) will honor three of Connecticut's most prominent and pioneering women at its eighth annual Epiphany Celebration brunch and silent auction event, on Sunday, January 15, 2017, at the New Haven Lawn Club in New Haven, CT.
UCI-Penn Study in Science Reveals Natural Process for Scar-Free Wound Healing
University of California, Irvine
Irvine, Calif., Jan. 5, 2017 -- Scars are often the unwanted and permanent result of wound healing, but University of California, Irvine and University of Pennsylvania researchers have discovered a natural regeneration process that stimulates scar-free skin repair.Their study results, which appear in Science, point the way toward possible clinical treatments for scar-free wound healing, a highly desirable yet unmet need.
Buzzing the Vagus Nerve Just Right to Fight Inflammatory Disease
Georgia Institute of Technology
Electrical vagus nerve stimulation can help fight inflammatory diseases like Crohn's or arthritis but can also contribute somewhat to inflammation. Engineers have tweaked the buzz to keep the good effects and minimize those less desirable. Their innovation could be adapted to existing medical devices with relative ease.
Nigel Sharrock to Receive Gaston Labat Award at ASRA in San Francisco
Dr. Nigel Sharrock will present the prestigious Gaston Labat Award Lectureship on April 8th at the Excellence in ASRA Awards Luncheon, held in conjunction with the 42nd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting in San Francisco, CA.
Expert Allergist Available to Advise Parents on Preventing Peanut Allergy by Introducing Their Infant to Peanut-Containing Foods
American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (ACAAI)
Physician's Near-Death Experience Inspires Campaign to Boost More Effective Patient Communication
Henry Ford Health System
In an article to be published in the Jan. 5 edition of the New England Journal of Medicine, a Henry Ford Hospital critical care medicine physician describes in candid detail about how her own near-death experience inspired an organizational campaign to help health professionals communicate more effectively and demonstrate more empathy to their patients.
Medicaid Expansion Boosts Michigan's Economy and Will More Than Pay for Itself
Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan
Michigan's Medicaid expansion has boosted the state's economy and budget, and will continue to do so for at least the next five years, a new study finds.
Automated Clinical Laboratory Never Sleeps
University of Alabama at Birmingham
A new $6.8 million, automated lab in the UAB Department of Hospital Labs analyzes between 4,000 and 5,000 tubes of blood every night, providing information to help guide patient care, while keeping watch for abnormal test results that require immediate notification to clinicians.
Sheldon Fields to Lead NYIT School of Health Professions
New York Institute of Technology
Sheldon D. Fields, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, has become dean of NYIT School of Health Professions. Widely experienced, Fields will oversee the school's five allied health degree programs.
With Obamacare on the Chopping Block, Health Economist Available to Discuss Possible Outcomes and Impacts
Georgia State University
PCOM Primary Care Innovation Fund Selects AristaMD for Its First Investment
Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
PCOM's Primary Care Innovation Fund has selected for its first investment AristaMD, a digital health company focused on improving the specialty referral process.
JACR Names "Best of 2016" Articles Advancing Radiology
American College of Radiology (ACR)
The Journal of the American College of Radiology (JACR(r)) announced four "Best of 2016" articles that enhance the quality of radiologists' work.
New Research Suggests Using Peripheral Line Instead of Central Catheter for Hypertonic Saline Infusions
American Association of Critical-Care Nurses (AACN)
A study in the American Journal of Critical Care suggests that safe administration of continuous intravenous infusion of hypertonic saline via a peripheral catheter may help avoid unnecessary placement of central catheters, which could lead to fewer associated complications and lower healthcare costs.
Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore's Liver Transplant Clinic Celebrates Organ Donors, Recipients
Mercy Medical Center, Baltimore
Mercy's Center for Liver & Hepatobiliary Diseases recognizes sacrifice of the late Ryan Shupert
National Leader in Mood Disorders Research and Clinical Care Bolsters NYU Langone's Psychiatry Department
NYU Langone Medical Center
Dan Iofifescu, MD, MSc, a clinician-scientist specializing in mood disorders, has been recruited to the Psychiatry faculty at NYU Langone Medical Center, furthering the department's national reputation in diagnosing and managing depression and related disorders.
Flanigan Named to Neuromuscular, Gene Therapy Leadership Roles
Nationwide Children's Hospital
Kevin Flanigan, MD, is the new director of the Center for Gene Therapy and the Neuromuscular Disorders program at Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Diabetes Prevention Expert From UAB Available for Comment on JAMA Healthcare Dollars Article
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Most Doctors Ignore One of the Most Potent Ways to Improve Health, Penn Experts Say
Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania
Leveraging existing relationships with friends and family may be a more effective way to improve patients' health and encourage new healthy habits and behaviors than increasing interactions with physicians or other clinicians. In a new perspective published by the New England Journal of Medicine, Penn Medicine behavioral economists suggest a five-step ladder to effectively engineering social engagements that promote health and to test their acceptability and effectiveness.
Providence Saint John's and Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group to Provide the Highest Level Care for Fragile Newborns
Childrens Hospital Los Angeles
Providence Saint John's Health Center is partnering with Children's Hospital Los Angeles Medical Group to raise the level of neonatal care in Santa Monica and surrounding Westside communities.
Plan to Succeed - UAB Experts Offer New Year's Resolution Tips
University of Alabama at Birmingham
UAB experts say having a plan , setting specific goals and keeping track of progress are great action items to keep in mind when making resolutions for the new year.
Study Finds Hospital ICUs Overused
Los Angeles Biomedical Research Institute (LA BioMed)
ICUs are being used too often for patients who don't need that level of care, according a new research in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Stability Without Junctions
National University of Singapore
Scientists from the Mechanobiology Institute, Singapore at the National University of Singapore have discovered that cadherin clusters, which are well known for forming junctions between cells, also play a role in stabilising the cell cortex.
With $8.6 Million Grant From Nih, UCLA-Led Consortium Will Map the Heart's Nervous System
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
A consortium directed by UCLA's Dr. Kalyanam Shivkumar has received a three-year, $8.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to map the heart's nervous system. The group's goal: To conduct research that leads to new ways to treat cardiovascular disease by targeting nerves in the heart's nervous system.
Kidney Transplant Donor, Recipient Will Attempt Mount Kilimanjaro Climb Together in 2017
University of Alabama at Birmingham
In an effort to bring awareness to the power and benefits of living organ donation, Hasberry, Kuykendall and Kuykendall's son, Cade, will attempt to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, East Africa, in June 2017.
Making the Most of the Holidays When You're Hospitalized
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
When a patient is hospitalized over the holidays, it can intensify the feelings of "holiday blues." Here are some tips to make the most of the holidays when hospitalized.
Physician, Heal Thyself: Doctors and Clinicians Make New Year's Resolutions, Too
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
We all make resolutions to be healthier in the New Year, but what resolutions do health professionals themselves make? UCLA Health experts share theirs.
UCLA-Led Study Provides Roadmap to More Personalized Cancer Treatment
University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), Health Sciences
Dr. Anthony Atala Named 2016 Innovator of the Year
Wake Forest University
Dr. Anthony Atala, leader of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM), has been named 2016 Innovator of the Year by R&D Magazine and received a Smithsonian Magazine American Ingenuity Award in life sciences for his efforts to construct living. organs using 3-D printing technology.