Specialized Care Team Launched in Central Texas to Help High-Risk Expectant Mothers
To offer transport to a high level of specialty care for expectant mothers and their babies, Baylor Scott & White Health has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team.
Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team,...
25-May-2021 9:45 AM EDT
Virtual Health Pilot Program Expands for Salado ISD Students and Families
The innovative virtual health pilot program is designed to facilitate care for elementary and middle school students by connecting the school nurse, the child's parent or guardian, and a Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center provider...
20-Apr-2021 11:15 AM EDT
Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research Publishes New Data on Impacts of Mask Wearing on Sports Performance
Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star in Frisco has published new findings from a study designed to determine the effects of wearing a cloth mask on sports performance. The data from this randomized controlled trial, conducted...
15-Apr-2021 7:30 AM EDT
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple Performs 1000th HoLEP Procedure That Improves Men’s Quality of Life
In mid-October, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple conducted its 1000th holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), a minimally invasive procedure that can address benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH can prevent the bladder...
30-Nov-2020 12:05 PM EST
Baylor Scott & White Health announces new affiliations with Baylor College of Medicine and Texas A&M University to further expand the pipeline of exceptional clinical talent for Texas
Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, today announces two separate academic affiliations: a new affiliation with Baylor College of Medicine and an expanded affiliation with their long-time...
18-Nov-2020 10:20 AM EST
Baylor Scott & White Health Recognized for Commitment to Supporting Veterans and Service Members Pursuing Civilian Careers
Baylor Scott & White Health recently received VIQTORY’s 2021 Top Military Friendly® Employer designation, the only health system in Texas to be ranked in the top 10. The health system ranked No. 4 in the government/non-profit organizations...
11-Nov-2020 8:35 AM EST
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco Becomes First Hospital in Texas to Deploy New Technology to Enhance Patient Safety During Spine Surgery
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco has added an innovative operating room technology aimed at improving patient safety during spine surgery.
15-Oct-2020 8:20 AM EDT
Baylor Scott & White Health Enrolls First Patients in the World in Trial for Inhaled Remdesivir
Earlier this month, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute enrolled the first four patients in the world on Gilead's new clinical trial involving an investigational inhaled solution of remdesivir (NCT04539262). This is Gilead's first trial in...
2-Oct-2020 8:35 AM EDT
The eyes of the world are on the latest patient to be diagnosed with COVID-19: President Donald Trump
5-Oct-2020 8:05 AM EDT
Just in time for children returning to school this fall, Baylor Scott & White Health has launched an at-home monitoring service for children diagnosed with COVID-19.
1-Sep-2020 8:25 AM EDT
Study Refutes Commonly Held Belief that Patients with Heartburn Unrelieved by Proton Pump Inhibitors Have “Refractory GERD”
17-Oct-2019 7:05 AM EDT
@bswhealth Medical Center - Llano Texas Recognized for Excellence in Outcome & Patient Satisfaction by the TX State Office of Rural Health
1-Nov-2017 3:00 PM EDT
Acupuncture and Massage Therapy in the Primary Care Setting
1-Jul-2015 7:05 PM EDT
Fourth of July Safety Advice from Scott & White Hospital – Round Rock
29-Jun-2015 8:30 AM EDT
World Soccer - Talk to Expert About Potential Injuries in Youth Soccer
25-Jun-2015 9:05 AM EDT
Are Mobile Health Tracking Devices Like Fitbit Really Worth Your Time?
21-Jun-2015 9:05 AM EDT