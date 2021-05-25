To offer transport to a high level of specialty care for expectant mothers and their babies, Baylor Scott & White Health has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team,...

The innovative virtual health pilot program is designed to facilitate care for elementary and middle school students by connecting the school nurse, the child's parent or guardian, and a Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center provider...

Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star in Frisco has published new findings from a study designed to determine the effects of wearing a cloth mask on sports performance. The data from this randomized controlled trial, conducted...

In mid-October, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple conducted its 1000th holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), a minimally invasive procedure that can address benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH can prevent the bladder...

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, today announces two separate academic affiliations: a new affiliation with Baylor College of Medicine and an expanded affiliation with their long-time...

Baylor Scott & White Health recently received VIQTORY’s 2021 Top Military Friendly® Employer designation, the only health system in Texas to be ranked in the top 10. The health system ranked No. 4 in the government/non-profit organizations...

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco has added an innovative operating room technology aimed at improving patient safety during spine surgery.

Earlier this month, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute enrolled the first four patients in the world on Gilead's new clinical trial involving an investigational inhaled solution of remdesivir (NCT04539262). This is Gilead's first trial in...

