Specialized Care Team Launched in Central Texas to Help High-Risk Expectant Mothers

To offer transport to a high level of specialty care for expectant mothers and their babies, Baylor Scott & White Health has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team,...
Virtual Health Pilot Program Expands for Salado ISD Students and Families

The innovative virtual health pilot program is designed to facilitate care for elementary and middle school students by connecting the school nurse, the child's parent or guardian, and a Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center provider...
Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research Publishes New Data on Impacts of Mask Wearing on Sports Performance

Baylor Scott & White Sports Therapy & Research at The Star in Frisco has published new findings from a study designed to determine the effects of wearing a cloth mask on sports performance. The data from this randomized controlled trial, conducted...
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple Performs 1000th HoLEP Procedure That Improves Men’s Quality of Life

In mid-October, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple conducted its 1000th holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP), a minimally invasive procedure that can address benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). BPH can prevent the bladder...
Baylor Scott & White Health announces new affiliations with Baylor College of Medicine and Texas A&M University to further expand the pipeline of exceptional clinical talent for Texas

Baylor Scott & White Health, the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, today announces two separate academic affiliations: a new affiliation with Baylor College of Medicine and an expanded affiliation with their long-time...
Baylor Scott & White Health Recognized for Commitment to Supporting Veterans and Service Members Pursuing Civilian Careers

Baylor Scott & White Health recently received VIQTORY’s 2021 Top Military Friendly® Employer designation, the only health system in Texas to be ranked in the top 10. The health system ranked No. 4 in the government/non-profit organizations...
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco Becomes First Hospital in Texas to Deploy New Technology to Enhance Patient Safety During Spine Surgery

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco has added an innovative operating room technology aimed at improving patient safety during spine surgery.
Baylor Scott & White Health Enrolls First Patients in the World in Trial for Inhaled Remdesivir

Earlier this month, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute enrolled the first four patients in the world on Gilead's new clinical trial involving an investigational inhaled solution of remdesivir (NCT04539262). This is Gilead's first trial in...
About

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family and community it serves. An integrated care delivery network, the system includes the Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance. Through 52 hospitals and more than 1,000 access points including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care, throughout Texas, and via virtual touchpoints. If its service area were a state, it would be the eighth largest, providing care to a population larger than that of the state of Georgia. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White is proud to honor its century-long legacy through its commitment to improving accessibility, affordability and the customer experience for all. For more information, visit BSWHealth.com.

