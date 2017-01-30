Newswise — MAYWOOD, IL – The American Urological Association has given Robert C. Flanigan, MD, chair of Loyola Medicine’s department of urology, the association’s highest honor.

Dr. Flanigan is recipient of the association’s 2017 Ramon Guiteras Award, given annually to an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. The award is named after the founder of the AUA, the largest urological association in the world.

The association cited Dr. Flanigan for his “outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology as a surgeon, educator, leader and investigator, most notably in the field of uro-oncology.”

Dr. Flanigan is president-elect of the AUA, which has more than 22,000 member urologists and urologic professionals from the United States and other countries. Urology is a surgical specialty that deals with diseases of the male and female urinary tract and the male reproductive organs. The AUA’s mission is to promote the highest standards of urological clinical care through education, research and the formulation of healthcare policy.

Dr. Flanigan, who lives in Clarendon Hills, Illinois, is the Albert J. Jr. and Claire R. Speh professor and chair of the department of urology of Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine. Dr. Flanigan has been department chair since 1986. He is a winner of the Stritch Medal, the highest honor bestowed on a Stritch faculty member or alum and is an honorary member of many urological societies worldwide.

Dr. Flanigan also is a member of dozens of medical and scientific societies and has been named to local and national top physician lists, including Chicago magazine’s Top Doctors list.

Dr. Flanigan has been involved in basic and clinical research throughout his career. He has served as president of the American Board of Urology, president of the Society of Urologic Oncology and president of the Society of University Urologists. He was founder and first president of the Society of Urology Chairpersons and Program Directors.

