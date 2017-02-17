http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-board-recognizes-retiring-members-elects-new-members/

Newswise — PHOENIX — The Mayo Clinic board of trustees recognized three retiring members as emeritus trustees, elected and announced new members and re-elected members at its board meeting today.

“The expertise and perspectives our board of trustees bring to Mayo Clinic is invaluable as we look to the future and build on the unparalleled experience for our patients,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic.

The Mayo Clinic board of trustees recognized and elected three emeritus trustees:

• Armando Codina, executive chair, Codina Partners

Codina joined Mayo’s board in 2014. Codina is executive chairman of Codina Partners, LLC, a real estate investment and development firm based in Coral Gables, Florida. Codina formed Codina Partners in 2009. Through this entity and its affiliates, he is engaged in multiple real estate development and investment activities. The firm’s portfolio includes mixed-used projects, commercial buildings and other investments ─ primarily in Florida. Previously, Mr. Codina served as chairman of Flagler, a full-service commercial real estate firm headquartered in Coral Gables. The company’s portfolio spanned more than 12 million square feet of class A office and industrial space throughout Florida.

• Michael Dougherty, founder and chairman, Dougherty Financial Group

Dougherty joined Mayo’s board in 2013. Dougherty is founder and chairman of Dougherty Financial Group LLC, a full-service investment banking firm with three affiliated companies. Dougherty received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota. He also serves on the university's board of trustees and is chair of the executive committee. He serves on the board of directors for Forestar Group Inc. in Austin, Texas, and the Destination Medical Center Corporation board of directors in Rochester, Minnesota.

• Aulana Peters, retired partner, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher

Peters joined Mayo’s board in 2007 and was a partner of the law firm Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher from 1980 to 1984 and 1988 to 2000. She served as a commissioner of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) from 1984 to 1988. Peters was the first African-American to serve as a commissioner of the SEC and only the third woman to serve in that post. Peters serves on the U.S. Comptroller General’s Accountability Advisory Panel and the Advisory Board to the Public Company Accountants Oversight Board.

The board welcomed three new public trustees who are serving four-year terms:

• Ursula Burns, chair and CEO emeritus, Xerox Corporation

Burns is chair and CEO emeritus of Xerox Corporation. During her Xerox tenure, she helped the company transform from a global leader in document technology to the world’s most diversified business services company serving enterprises and governments of all sizes. Burns joined Xerox as an intern in 1980 and held leadership posts spanning corporate services, manufacturing and product development. She was named president in 2007, CEO in 2009 and chair in 2010. She is a board director of the American Express Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation and the Ford Foundation. In 2009, President Barack Obama appointed Burns to help lead the White House national program on Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and she was appointed chair of the President’s Export Council in 2015 after serving as vice chair since 2010.

• Richard Davis, chairman and CEO, U.S. Bancorp

Davis has been chairman of U.S. Bancorp since 2007, its CEO since December 2006 and president since 2004. Davis has more than 40 years of experience in the banking industry. He joined U.S. Bancorp in November 1993. Davis serves as a director of Financial Services Roundtable. He is a Member of the Board of Governors of the American Red Cross and he serves as a Director of The Clearing House LLC. He also serves on the boards of Xcel Energy Inc. and The Dow Chemical Company. Locally, he is the chairman of Greater MSP and serves on the boards of the Minnesota Business Partnership, the University of Minnesota Foundation and the Minneapolis YMCA.

• Alan Mulally, former president and CEO, Ford Motor Company

Mulally served as president and CEO of Ford Motor Company and was a member of the company’s board of directors from September 2006 to June 2014. Mulally led Ford’s transformation into one of the world’s leading automakers. Prior to joining Ford, Mulally served as executive vice president of the Boeing Company and president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Mulally joined Boeing in 1969 and progressed through a number of significant engineering and program-management assignments and a variety of executive leadership roles. Mulally served on the President’s Export Council, which was formed in 2010 to advise U.S. President Barack Obama on export enhancement and ways to encourage companies to increase exports and enter new markets. He previously served as co-chairman of the Washington Competitiveness Council, and sat on the advisory boards of NASA, the University of Washington, the University of Kansas, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the U.S. Air Force Scientific Advisory Board. He is a member of the United States National Academy of Engineering and a fellow of England’s Royal Academy of Engineering. He also served as a past president of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) and is a former president of its Foundation. Additionally, Mulally served as a past chairman of the Board of Governors of the Aerospace Industries Association.

The board re-elected two public trustees:

• Brad Anderson, retired CEO and vice chairman, Best Buy

Anderson joined Mayo’s board in 2009 and was re-elected to a four-year term. He spent 36 years at Best Buy Company, retiring in 2009 as CEO and vice chairman. Anderson began his career with Best Buy in 1973 as a commissioned salesperson for Sound of Music, the precursor to Best Buy.

• Charles Tomm, president and CEO, The Brumos Companies

Tomm joined Mayo’s board in 2013 and was re-elected to a four-year term. Tomm is the former president and CEO of The Brumos Companies, which included Porsche, Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter and Smart dealerships in Jacksonville and Orange Park, Florida, as well as collision centers. Tomm also serves as a director of Florida Bank Group in Tampa, Florida.

The board also elected one new internal trustee and re-elected three internal trustees:

• Heidi Nelson, M.D., chair, Department of Surgery, Mayo Clinic

Dr. Nelson was elected to a four-year term on Mayo’s board. Dr. Nelson is past chair of the Division of Colon and Rectal Surgery and director of the Microbiome Program through Mayo’s Center for Individualized Medicine. This program examines the impact of diet and exercise through the microbiome on colon cancer.

• Daniel Berry, M.D., surgeon, Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic

Dr. Berry joined Mayo’s board in 2013 and was re-elected to a four-year term. He is a past chair of Mayo’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery. He has served on numerous Mayo committees in surgery, administration and facilities. Dr. Berry has published more than 150 peer-reviewed papers, edited six books on hip and knee arthroplasty and has held leadership positions in many national and international organizations related to orthopedic and hip surgery.

• Lois Krahn, M.D.,Psychiatry and Psychology and Sleep Disorders Center, Mayo Clinic

Dr. Krahn joined Mayo’s board in 2013 and was re-elected to a four-year term and has been conducting research and clinical practice as a sleep medicine specialist for more than 20 years. Her interests lie in exploring emerging concepts and trends in the field such as novel pharmacologic compounds, bedroom sleep environment and potential for mobile technology to influence sleep. Dr. Krahn is co vice chair of Mayo’s Executive Operations Team and is also a member of Mayo Clinic’s Board of Governors.

• Paula Menkosky, vice chair of Administration, Mayo Clinic, and chief administrative officer, Mayo Clinic in Arizona

Menkosky, who has been a board member since 2016, was re-elected to a one-year term. She is responsible for Mayo Clinic operations in Arizona in partnership with Wyatt Decker, M.D., vice president, Mayo Clinic, and CEO of Mayo Clinic in Arizona. In this role, she serves on numerous leadership committees and is the secretary for the Executive Operations Team in Arizona. In addition, Menkosky serves as a vice chair of Administration for Mayo Clinic and is responsible for External Relations. In this role, she oversees Public Affairs and Development activities across Mayo Clinic.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to medical research and education, and providing expert, whole-person care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Karl Oestreich, Mayo Clinic Public Affairs, 507-284-5005, newsbureau@mayo.edu

