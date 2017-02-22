Newswise — Researchers in bioengineering at the University of Notre Dame will join a consortium of academia, industry and government organizations and the nonprofit sector to develop next-generation manufacturing processes and technologies for cells, tissues and organs.

The Advanced Regenerative Manufacturing Institute (ARMI), Manufacturing USA initiative, will bring together close to 100 partner organizations as part of continuing efforts to help revitalize American manufacturing and incentivize companies to invest in new technology development in the United States. Approximately $80 million from the Department of Defense will be combined with more than $200 million in cost share to support the development of tissue and organ manufacturing capabilities.

Scientists at Notre Dame will focus on the challenges of advanced tissue biofabrication, as well as making current technologies and solutions available to patients in need. As part of the consortium, the university joins 47 industrial partners, 26 academic and academically affiliated partners, and 14 government and nonprofit partners. The ARMI will focus on accelerating regenerative tissue research and creating state-of-the-art manufacturing innovations in biomaterial and cell processing for critical Department of Defense and civilian needs.

Notre Dame researchers and bioengineers already direct several federally funded research programs in regenerative medicine through the colleges of science and engineering and in conjunction with the Notre Dame Center for Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine.

“We’re looking forward to collaborating with this group of industrial and academic partners,” said Glen Niebur, professor of aerospace and mechanical engineering and director of the bioengineering graduate program at Notre Dame. “Through our affiliation with ARMI, we have a great opportunity to contribute to making regenerative medicine products a reality.”

The ARMI marks the third Manufacturing USA institute that the university has partnered with, including LIFT (Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow) and the Digital Manufacturing & Design Innovation Institute.