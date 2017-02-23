CORNELL UNIVERSITY MEDIA RELATIONS OFFICE

Consequences of destroying NAFTA

Gustavo Flores-Macias, professor of government at Cornell University and former director of public affairs in Mexico’s Consumer Protection Agency, is available to comment on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly’s trip to Mexico City to meet government officials including President Enrique Peña Nieto.

This week, Flores-Macias penned this op-ed about the four unintended consequences of Trump’s plan to kill NAFTA, including: increased migration from south of the border; higher prices, fewer goods for Americans; allowing China to swoop in; and lastly, promoting anti-American leaders in Mexico.



Bio: http://government.cornell.edu/gustavo-flores-mac%C3%ADas

Por favor ten en cuenta que Gustavo Flores-Macias, puede ser entrevistado en español.

