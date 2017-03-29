Newswise — UC San Diego Health has again been named a “Leader in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation, the educational arm of the nation’s largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer civil rights organization.

Only 303 health care providers in the nation received the designation, based upon a survey and assessment of more than 1,500 health care facilities throughout the country, primarily focusing upon the largest hospitals in states, cities and metropolitan areas with significant LGBTQ populations.

Scoring was based upon evaluations of patient services, support and non-discrimination; health care employee benefits, policies and non-discrimination; training in LGBTQ patient-centered care; equal visitation; and patient and community engagement. Designated leaders scored a perfect 100.

“The 2017 Healthcare Equality Index (HEI) reminds us again that though we have made tremendous gains over the past decade, there is still much more work left for us to do,” said HRC president Chad Griffin. “With some of our biggest battles still ahead of us, it is crucial that institutions continue to demonstrate that the march toward full equality is not slowing down.”

According to the HEI, 70 percent of surveyed transgender or gender non-conforming patients and 56 percent of lesbian, gay or bisexual patients reported experiencing some type of discrimination in health care.

“We are dedicated to providing the best care and experience possible to every patient, acknowledging and respecting the many diverse communities we serve,” said Patty Maysent, CEO of UC San Diego Health. “That is our unwavering commitment. We are honored to be a leader in LGBTQ health care.”

